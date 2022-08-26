Interstate buyers bid up at Royalla Shorthorns

INTERSTATE buyers bid boldly at the annual Royalla Shorthorns Bull Sale today, with prospective purchasers from as far as Rockhampton, Qld, and South Gippsland, Vic, travelling to Yeoval to attend the sale.
Overall, Neilsen, Sue and Nicholas Job sold 45 of 47 bulls to a top of $31,000 and average of $11,511.
Royalla Al Capone S074 was the $31,000 high-seller purchased by long-time clients the Vuiller Shorthorns, Yanakie, Victoria.
The 17-month-old son of Belmore Oregon L35 out of Royalla Bambi N286 weighed 648 kilograms with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 105 square centimetres, fat measurements of nine millimetres and six millimetres on the rump and rib, and an intramuscular fat of 6.8 per cent.
In search of a "good all round bull to do a job in their female herd", Bec Vuillermin of Vuiller stud said Al Capone S074 fit the bill.
"He is nice soft bull with length and bone," she said.
Running around 60 stud cows alongside their 150-160 commercial breeders, Ms Vuiller said he will be used within both sides of the operation, along with Royalla Ace S095, the first son of Royalla Ventura P158 to go to auction, which she bought for $8000.
"They were a good line of young bulls which were well put together," she said. "He (Ace S095) stood out for his bone, structure and balance.
Vuiller Shorthorns commonly sells its steer progeny through the yards at around 450-500kg and they are generally bought by feedlots.
Three bulls sold for the second-top price of $22,000, including Royalla Abel S012 purchased by online buyers Ian and Jill Coghlan of Eurimbla Shorthorns, Gerogery. He was a 19-month-old son of Royalla Rockstar K274 which weighed 712kg.
Peter Stuckey and family of Murtonga Pastoral, Homesworth, Condobolin, also bought Royalla Yardage R284, a son of 852kg son of Royalla Trigger M246, and Royalla Zetland R140, a 776kg son of Marellan Star, for $22,000 apiece.
Looking for frame, muscle and do-ability, the return clients purchased four bulls total averaging $19,000 to use within their cow herd which consists of 500 Shorthorn breeders and targets the feedlot market with all progeny sold going into the Thousand Guineas Shorthorn Beef program.
Queensland volume buyers, both new and repeat, secured 15 bulls (a third) of the offering.
Kerrod Pierce of Saltmarsh Pocket Grazing, Koolaire, Rockhampton, Qld, was a volume buyer which purchased four bulls to a top of $15,000 for Royalla Zaire R213, to average $13,500.
Running 600 high Shorthorn-content breeders, Mr Pierce said his family has been using Shorthorn genetics since 1988 when they saw the breed at Beef Australia, Rockhampton, Qld. They have been Royalla and Marellan Shorthorn clients for 20 years.
"My son is a sixth generation farmer, and we started with Shorthorns and then went into using Brahmans but now aim to maintain a high content of Shorthorns within our paddock breeders," he said.
"We sell are weaners through Shepherdson and Boyd, Toogoolawah (Qld), and Vince O'Brien said to go and keep buying Shorthorn bulls to keep a high Shorthorn content, and lower the Brahman content.
"This ensures we can fit into many markets."
Joining Mr Pierce on his trip south was first-time Royalla buyers Windy Hills Grazing Pty Ltd, Pomegranate, Ulogie, Qld, bought five bulls to a top of $12,000 for Royalla Yunta R244, to average $7800 across its draft.
Running 1000 Droughtmaster breeders, Harry Walker of Windy Hills Grazing said this is the first time they will use Shorthorn bulls.
"We put Brahman over our Droughtmaster females, and we want to put the Shorthorns over their progeny, as well as over the Droughtmaster to add thickness," Mr Walker said.
"I used to work for Kerrod (Pierce) and his uncle, and I saw the results of using Shorthorns.
Selling store steers at 250-300kg through Central Queensland Livestock Exchange, Gracemere, Qld, Mr Walker said they are currently rebuilding since the drought.
"Our focus was buying even red coated, homozygous poll Shorthorn bulls with thickness and docility... we aim to keep the cattle poll," he said.
"We also want to keep the line red. We have hilly country and we are looking to test which breeds work best within this country - they need to be tough, hardy cattle."
Also from Queensland was online buyer Leo Ward, Bromelton, who bought two averaging $8000.
Local volume buyers included David Weston, Googodery, Cumnock, with four bulls for a $9500 average.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Kevin Miller, Whitty Lennon & Co (KMWL), with Luke Whitty of KMWL the auctioneer.
