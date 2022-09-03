Going for gold in spring | In Fiona's Garden

Thursday was National Wattle Day.
Splashes of gold dot the land and our national floral emblem, the Golden Wattle (Acacia pycnantha) welcomes us all to the Week of the Wattle (www.wattleday.asn.au) and wants each of us to plant one.
Advertisement
I can't think of a better way to celebrate spring. With up to 1200 wattles to choose from there's one for every garden, including beautiful shrubs and trees that will bring you pleasure for years.
Related reading:
This spring I'm planting a Snowy River wattle (A. boormani) having yearned for one since seeing it in glorious bloom in a friend's garden.
Wattles are great too on the farm, where they make fast growing windbreaks.
They're best alternated with other species for extra protection and longevity.
After digging a hole for A. boormani, I look around to see what else needs doing.
Two wonderful seasons - and forecasts of a third, though you never know in NSW - have made me rethink some of my gardening routines.
Good subsoil moisture means I can plant now to fill gaps rather than waiting until autumn and I'm less fixated on drought proof plants.
I'll probably live to regret this but I'm hoping if plants build up a good root system now, they'll be more likely to survive future droughts.
Last spring I planted a couple of new pokers (Kniphofia Alcazar and Little Maid), a dwarf, white catmint (Nepeta racemose Alba) and a Kiwi toe toe grass (Chionochloa flavicans) which I'd been longing to try for years.
All settled in beautifully and I hope they'll really take off this summer.
Damp soil does mean weeds and it's good to get them out of the way now before spreading mulch: I'm not so confident about the weather that I'm prepared to abandon mulching, especially if I can lay hands on some good lucerne.
Annual weeds are great for starting a new compost heap.
I shifted all the compost that had built up during the year, much of it going to make a new vegetable garden (see The Land, July 21) and September is the ideal time to start a new heap.
When starting a compost heap, alternate leafy green kitchen and garden waste with dried leaves.
Add a cowpat or two and stir things about with a stick from time to time to oxygenate the mix.
Advertisement
Many vegie seeds need warm soil in order to germinate, so cool climate gardeners should wait another month before sowing.
Make a list of what you'd like to grow and eat and buy seeds now before stocks run out.
Now is the time to divide ornamental grasses. Remove dead leaves of deciduous grasses like Miscanthus to allow clumps to make new growth.
Evergreen grasses Stipa gigantea and Calamagrostis Karl Foerster can be divided and replanted.
Tip prune native mint bushes (Prostanthera), correas and winter flowering grevilleas in September to keep shrubs bushy.
Australian plant enthusiasts form one of the most impressive volunteer research networks in the world.
Advertisement
Information on our native plants is readily available at ww.austplants.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.