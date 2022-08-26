The 25-month-old son of RDMG Bubba Boom L2, weighed 882 kilograms and fat fats of 10mm on the rump and 6mm on the rib. Measuring 114 square centimeters in eye muscle area (EMA), R31 had an intramuscular fat (IMF) of 6.7 per cent with a scrotal circumference of 41 centimeters.