Reaching a new stud high, the Narranmore Angus sale, held on property near Dunedoo, had a strong local buyer presence with a full clearance achieved.
Overall, all 42 bulls were sold to a top of $17,500 for an average of $8702.
Topping the sale was Narranmore R31 which was purchased by J and C Attard, Kandymullia, Cobora, for $17,500, which was $2500 up from last years sale.
The 25-month-old son of RDMG Bubba Boom L2, weighed 882 kilograms and fat fats of 10mm on the rump and 6mm on the rib. Measuring 114 square centimeters in eye muscle area (EMA), R31 had an intramuscular fat (IMF) of 6.7 per cent with a scrotal circumference of 41 centimeters.
Purchased through PT Lord, Dakin and associates, Dubbo, livestock agent Joe Portelli said this was the second time the Attards had purchased the top priced bull at Narranmore.
"They have been getting a really good success rate with the feeder steers they have bred with the Narranmore sires and had a really good weight gain.
"The Narranmore birth figures have been really good from Narranmore too, he had never had a problem calving with them.
"Also the sires they have used to get these bulls attracted him too."
The bull would be used over about 50 purebred Angus cows to breed feeder steers.
Narranmore's principals Ian and Christine O'Leary, Dunedoo, said there were a lot of new and repaeat buyers present at the sale.
"It was so good to see a full clearance," Mrs O'Leary said.
Numbers were expected to remain around about 50 for the 2023 sale with bulls from Canadian Miller Wilson bloodlines on offer.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
