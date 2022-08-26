The Land
Bulls sold to $42,000, with 116 bulls averaging $12,009

Updated August 26 2022 - 11:44am, first published 11:30am
A Hereford bull sold to $42,000, with 116 bulls selling to a record average of $12,009 at the 49th Ironbark stud sale at Barraba.

