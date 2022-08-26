A Hereford bull sold to $42,000, with 116 bulls selling to a record average of $12,009 at the 49th Ironbark stud sale at Barraba.
Prior to the sale kicking-of, co-principal Adrian Spencer said he and his family were proud to present one of the best draft of bulls in the stud's long history.
Advertisement
"We've used the best Hereford genetics we can find, and I'm encouraging you (the buyers) to get into some really good cattle," Mr Spencer said.
The buyer of the top-priced bull was Peter and Deanne Sykes, Mawarra, Herefords, Longford, Victoria, one of the most recognisable names in the breed. Marrawa stud sold the top-priced bull at the Herefords Australia National Show and Sale for $130,000 in May.
Hugh Spencer said he met up with the Sykes on the round of Northern Whiteface sales which included the Glen Innes Show and Sale, and he invited the Sykes to visit Ironbark and inspect the sale team.
"They hadn't been to Ironbark before and spent half a day looking through our bulls," he said.
"This bull will do a lot in the industry. We've kept some of his genetics for our own use and we believe he is the modern age Hereford," Hugh said.
The bull, Ironbark 7131E Domino S659, was one of the youngest in the catalogue at 13 months and weighed 672 kilograms, with a scrotal circumference (SC) of 40 centimetres and an eye muscle area (EMA) of 103 square centimetres.
Domino S659 had estimated breeding value (EBV) figures for milk that placed it the top 10 per cent of the breed; its 200-day growth also was in the top 10pc and it had Hereford selection index values of +$146 for souther self-replacing; +$125 northern self-replacing and =$144 for southern baldy maternal.
Hugh Spencer said the bull was a stand-out in its peers, receiving exactly the same treatment as all of the sale draft but still performing in a manner that put ahead of the rest.
Second top-price was Ironbark L065 Advance S009, which sold for $35,000 to repeat buyer, Brodie Cook, Kindon Station, Goondiwindi, Queensland.
Aged 19 months, Advance S009 weighed 760kg, had an SC of 44cm and an EMA 123sq/cm. Its 200-day growth EBV was in the top five pc of the breed, and its 600-day EBV was in the top one pc.
Kindon also bought two more bulls: Ironbark 8120F Advance S029 for $26,000 and Ironbark M194 Storm S254 for $8000.
Volume buyers on the day included Hicks Herefords, Running Creek, Victoria, buyers of Ironbark bulls for more than 30 years with 15 lots to $14,000 for Ironbark Marshall S423, and averaging $8666.
Angela Decker and her father Stuart Hicks, said the consistency, constitution and the great jobs the Ironbark blood cows do is the reason why they continue to return to bulk buy their bulls. The Hicks sell their calves as weaners in the March Mountain calf sales in the high country of eastern Victoria.
Ms Decker said about 90 per cent of their herd is Ironbark blood and the cattle a consistent performers in their conditions.
Australia Food and Agriculture, Wingadee Coonamble bought 15 bulls averaging for $8800, with a top of $12,000 for Ironbark N265 Advance S010, while the Boonoke-arm of the company bought seven bulls averaging $10,000 with Ironbark Daybreak S396 the top-priced selection at $14,000.
AF&A general manager, Justin Campbell said the wingadee herd was in a stage of rebuilding after the impact of drought from 2017 to 2019 and was heading towards the 18000 cow mark. Boonoke is now running 1000 cows as well as its successful Merino stud.
Steers from both properties are turned off into feedlots at about the 500kg live weight range. The Boonoke steers to the Conargo feedlot and Wingadee steers go to the Caroona feedlot.
Advertisement
"I aim to buy a type of bulls," Mr Campbell said. "Width in the backside, a good dark and a low birthweight figure.
"Since we've focussed on the low birth weight trait we've reduced the need to pull calves to virtually nothing," he said.
Nara Pastoral Holdings, Burnie, Tasmania, a repeat buyer, bought 10 bulls, to $22,000 twice for Ironbark 5345C Advance S029 and Ironbark M354 Domino S101 and an average of $14,600.
Eurombah Pastoral Co, Taroom Queensland, also repeat buyers bought eight bulls $10,750 with four bulls topping at $14,000. Chris Clemson, Clemson Hiscox, Walgett accompanied Bill Zell, Golden Ag, Pty Ltd, Taroo, Collarenebri and took home 11 bulls averaging $12,909 and with a top of $18,000 for Ironbark Daybreak S001.
The agents were Elders, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Hart Rural Agencies and George and Fuhrmann, with Mike Smith, the auctioneer and AuctionsPlus, providing the online interface.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.