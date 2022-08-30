For the first time in several years, a stud from Western Australia has made the trip across the Nullarbor Plain to represent its state in the Australian Supreme Merino Ram of The Year.
Travelling 6800 kilometres from Woodanilling near Katanning in WA, the Wise family of Wililoo Merino stud left on Sunday, August 21 at 4am after their ram, Wililoo A60289, had only won WA champion ram and the opportunity to attend the Dubbo event at the WA State Sheep Show just three days prior.
Clinton and Rick Wise unloaded their three rams at the Dubbo showgrounds at 11:30pm on Monday, August 22 and took to the mat on the Wednesday with two of their entries. It was a 75 hour round trip, not including stops.
The WA ram was a crowd favourite among the shed, with Rick saying they thought they had a fair chance so why not make the trip across - "you only live once".
To get the opportunity to showcase a ram they think highly of, and inspect other sheep, talk to people and see what the countryside was like was a drawcard, he said.
"We also got to network better and get our name out there."
The May 2020-drop Wililoo A60289 was sired by Wililoo Hector and was out of a special Wililoo stud ewe. He weighed 169kg and measured an 18.4-micron fleece.
"He went to the William's Gateway Expo earlier in the year and won grand champion Merino ram there, and was second in the supreme," Rick said.
"We are intending to hold onto him and sell semen. We haven't used him yet, but we sent semen to Argentina last year, and they should have lambs on the ground by him over there now.
"He has a tremendous barrel, width and carcase, which carried him into being so big and heavy with a very good lustrous, white, rich fine medium wool."
Wililoo also exhibited by champion medium wool August-shorn ram, Wililoo A20690 another May 2020-drop son of Hector.
"He is a great big square, long stapled, white wool ram," Rick said.
Running a mixed farming operation consisting of Merino sheep, cattle and cropping, the Wise family runs about 2000 breeding ewes in total, of which approximately 700 are stud ewes.
"Our target micron is 19-20 for grown sheep, and our average wool cut is 7.5kg," Mr Wise said.
"We turn off all wether lambs over the hook each year, and this year have averaged $230 a head through V&V Walsh.
"We want enough wool cut of good wool, as well as big enough growth rates and carcase to meet the wether lamb market."
