LOCATED within one of the state's most pronounced wool growing regions, it is no surprise that students of the Crookwell High School have a keen interest in the Merino sheep industry.
It may have been the first time the school had taken part in the NSW School Wether Challenge, however with support from breeders within the local area, the school and its students took it as an opportunity to learn as much as they could over the six month period.
A team of nine students from year 10 and 11 presented the six sheep, with Crookwell High agriculture teacher Brett Woods saying the challenge allowed them to build on knowledge and expand their networks.
"It is great to get involved and learn from people and mingle with other schools," Mr Woods said.
"It has been great to see the students evolve over the six months. And for them it has been interesting to see how the sheep have changed, and how they are at home compared to here at the show.
"The kids have gone through the sheds and talked to breeders. Some have met people they could help at shows in the future while others have caught up with studs they help at home."
Mr Woods said the students designed and tweaked the ration based on nutritional requirements, while they also were involved in crutching and conducting feet checks on the sheep in the wet weather to ensure no lameness.
"They also took part in an AWI [Australian Wool Innovation] wool handling course to learn about shearing, handling and classing wool," he said.
Year 11 student Katelyn Woods who had previously helped Hollow Mount Merino stud, Bigga, said it was interesting seeing the different environment and how sheep were in the paddock to compared to in the shed.
"It was interesting learning more on a practical level... it really opened our eyes to what the industry is like and a range of areas of it from production to the sales part of it and advertising and marketing, networking and planning and everything that goes on behind the scenes," she said.
"We slowly increased grain to allow the sheep to get used to it while decreasing hay, and worked out what was best for them."
Ms Woods is completing animal studies through TAFE which she believes provides the basis for anything people may want to do in agriculture and more opportunities.
"If you get your certificate it also is easier to go higher," she said. Ms Woods hopes to become involved in zoology.
Running first-cross ewes as well as Angus cattle and Limousin steers as part of the school's agriculture program, the students will now prepare for the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza, Scone.
