Preparing sheep for this year's NSW School Wether Challenge was not easy for the participating teams from across the state, however some had it tougher than others as they battled floods.
Murwillumbah High School on the Queensland border was one such school which experienced the struggle of managing livestock during a natural disaster, with the school unable to collect its sheep due to the wet.
"The sheep were sent to Glen Innes and we were able to start the challenge when it commenced," agriculture teacher Diana Martin said. "Tenterfield High helped schools out... they held our sheep for a month while we had catastrophic flooding."
But the flooding did not stop there, with two floods affecting the school during the preparation period.
"We lost all our paddocks, everything was covered in mud," she said.
"We started a month behind, and everything was saturated for months and we couldn't get our hands on the sheep.
"We also had Richmond River (High School's) sheep for 10 weeks while they were flooding."
Despite coming from adversity and really experiencing the 'challenge', it was all made worthwhile when the Murwillumbah High School were announced the overall winners of the coastal region category it was part of with a score of $1209.07.
They also placed first for carcase value with $659, equal second for restocker value on $450 and were awarded the overall best pen of three carcase lambs judged by Roger Fletcher of Fletcher International Exports, Dubbo.
"This is our first time here, so to get ribbons and stand up with the bigger schools which have experience and do this all the time is really great. It's great for the kids," she said.
"We've had great support from the school and the P and C to get here. They're all behind us. We (the ag faculty and its programs) carried a lot of the costs to attend the challenge, but we had more inputs from the school."
Ms Martin said they had an inside joke that the 'secret ingredient' to the school's success was feeding the wethers sugar cane.
"We fed them sugar cane which is grown as part of a demonstration site on the school's farm," she said.
"We also have fed it to the cattle we have... the livestock love it, but you have to trim it - they won't eat the leaves.
"They suck the sugars out of it, which would provide energy. This made them do well."
The school travelled 900 kilometres to attend the Dubbo event, with 13 hours spent on the road.
Six students from the agriculture and primary industries subjects accompanied the six sheep, as well as Ms Martin, fellow teacher David Anderson and teacher trainee Charlotte Higgins who is a previous Murwillumbah High student.
Ms Martin said it was the first time they had entered after Richmond River High School had encouraged them to attend.
"The school had a background in cattle, but it gave us the opportunity to expose the kids to another part of agriculture... most these students are town kids, some have horse or cattle backgrounds," she said.
"It worked because we can get the sheep, do the entire unit and cover everything we need to and then the sheep go back."
Mr Anderson said the school had student directive learning whereby they chose where they learn.
"Our school is very proactive with ag, and show team is a sport on Wednesdays," he said.
"They also learn ag all day through student directive learning if they choose. It is popular with the Year 7 and 8 students because they can't access it through normal ag classes.
"The kids like it because it gives them an opportunity to do hands on tasks and be outside."
