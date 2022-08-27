The Land
Bannaby Angus double bull numbers in total clearance

Brett Tindal
By Brett Tindal
August 27 2022 - 11:00am
A bold move to double bull numbers at the Bannaby Angus bull sale paid off as the Kerridge family cleared all 82 bulls to record a $9597 average.

