A bold move to double bull numbers at the Bannaby Angus bull sale paid off as the Kerridge family cleared all 82 bulls to record a $9597 average.
The increased sale offering also moved from a ring centric sale to all bulls presented on a screen for the first time and still achieved a sale top of $22,000.
The top bull, Bannaby Reality R128, was bought by Trisha and Peter Denmead, Rock Forest Partnership, Rock Forest for $22,000.
He was a Matauri Reality 839 son, with low birth, strong scrotal measurements, positive fat scans and good carcase data.
Nutrien Bathurst agent Marcus Schembri, said the Denmead's wanted a heifer bull that still had great growth in a productive package, but the temperament had to be spot on.
"Temperament was paramount for us as the bull needed to be handled easily, but still be able to produce some fast growing weaners with plenty of growth," he said.
Mr Denmead said they will use the bull as a back up to an AI program for their 120 cows, with an aim to produce weaner steers for the annual blue ribbon weaner sale at CTLX in 2024..
The sale set a solid pace from the first bull to the last with buyers able to secure bulls at their price or roll to the next one, with 39 actual buyers, plus several buyers across Auctionsplus on the day to help push the 100 per cent clearance.
Long time volume buyers like Steve Ridley, Elders Goulburn, advising Katrina Hobhouse, Goulburn, who bought 10 bulls across four different property entities she owns, set a strong floor in the market averaging $9000 across their draft of bulls.
Mr Ridley said they were chasing a few heifer bulls for the younger component of their 1000 cow herd, with a small portion of the bulls to go across their crossbred cow herd at "Gilead" Campbelltown, while the top end bulls will join their long standing Angus cow herds at Calamonda, Deersbrook and Kipilaw in th Goulburn district.
"The bulls must be breed average or better for IMF so we know we are getting good carcase quality and then couple that with strong growth to get them to weaner or feedlot weights quickly to give us marketing options, " he said..
Following suit, manager of Mt David Agriculture, David Taylor, Mt David, secured eight bulls across two properties, averaging $12,000 with an aim to breed top end commercial females for their operation.
Mr Taylor said he had bought at Bannaby for four years and were extremely happy with the service and progeny they were getting out of their 1000 cow herd..
"The bulls we buy really hit the mark and allow us to be flexible with some calves being sold as weaners and the majority are sold direct to feedlots," he said.
Mr Taylor was chasing low birth weight bulls, with powerful growth figures to turn calves off quickly.
there was plenty of action on Auctionsplus with activity to $15,000 highs and a solid base in the market for the sale to hit the 100 per clearance.
Yarrandoo Pastoral Company, Crookwell, secured three bulls at $7000 apiece, while Headwater farm ,Kangaloon, paid to $13,000 twice to average $11,677 for three and JP and KN Thorpe, Taralga, paid to $12,00 for three new sires, averaging $8667.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien with Tim Woodham as the auctioneer..
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
