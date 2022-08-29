Price trends dearer, but supply limited at Yass

A SMALLER yarding of 470 cattle was offered during the Yass store cattle sale last Friday.
Overall, the market was solid and the cattle sold to strong buyer demand at South Eastern Livestock Exchange near Yass.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter Graeme Richard said even thought there were limited numbers, the quality and presentation of the young cattle was good.
He said weaners made up the majority of the offering and there were only a few yearlings and cow with calf units.
The MLA report said 93 per cent of the yarding were Angus while 85pc were weaners.
Light weaner steers weighing less than 200 kilograms ranged from $1100 to $1520 a head and most averaged 780 to 800 cents a kilogram.
Medium weight Angus weaner steers sold from $1380 to $2040 or 705c/kg on average and heavy weights topped at $2270.
Light weaner heifers ranged from $900 to $1180 and medium weights sold from $1100 to $1580.
Heavy Angus weaner heifers reached $1920/head averaging 604c/kg.
Yearling steers sold from $1650 to $2230.
Yearling heifers were limited in supply and sold to $2550.
The cows with calves sold from $2075 to $2900 a unit. The top priced cows had calves aged two to four months.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
