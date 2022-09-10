Prospective purchasers from the north are making their way further south than ever before, operating as large volume buyers at several sales over the past week.
Many are taking the opportunity afforded to them by the strong cattle market and good seasons, to invest in their livestock enterprises and snap up outcross genetics from different studs or try new breed options for crossing over their Bos indicus base breeders.
Advertisement
Eidsvold-based Brangus breeders Hardy and Mandy Woodard, Taloumbi Brangus stud, have been making headlines weekly as the top-priced purchasers at three Central West bull sales.
This has included the $52,000 high-seller at Moogenilla Angus, Forbes, the $40,000 sale-topper at Yamba Angus, Orange, and most recently the $55,000 top-priced bull at Gilmandyke Angus, Orange.
Focused on quality, the Woodards have spent $147,000 in total, $49,000 on average.
Their Angus bull purchases are to be used over Brangus females which have 50 per cent Brahman content or higher.
"When females get to 50-62.5pc Brahman we generally join to Angus bull to breed the right Ultrablack for the north," he said.
"Some of the modern Ultrablack bulls are American Brangus over Angus which isn't quite tough enough for the north. We have seasoned tough cattle, and putting Angus over them gives them to constitution to handle the northern country."
They have been looking for sound, clean coated, moderate maturity pattern bulls with good scrotal size and true to type Angus head and type.
A share in their most recent purchase at Gilmandyke has since sold to well-known cattleman David Bondfield, Dalveen, Qld.
Kerrod Pierce of Saltmarsh Pocket Grazing, Koolaire, Rockhampton, Qld, was a volume buyer at Royalla Shorthorns, Yeoval, which purchased four bulls to a top of $15,000 for Royalla Zaire R213, to average $13,500.
Running 600 high Shorthorn-content breeders, Mr Pierce said his family has been using Shorthorn genetics since 1988 when they saw the breed at Beef Australia, Rockhampton, Qld. They have been Royalla and Marellan Shorthorn clients for 20 years.
"My son is a sixth generation farmer, and we started with Shorthorns and then went into using Brahmans but now aim to maintain a high content of Shorthorns within our paddock breeders," he said.
"We sell are weaners through Shepherdson and Boyd, Toogoolawah (Qld), and Vince O'Brien said to go and keep buying Shorthorn bulls to keep a high Shorthorn content, and lower the Brahman content.
"This ensures we can fit into many markets."
Joining Mr Pierce on his trip south was first-time Royalla buyers Windy Hills Grazing Pty Ltd, Pomegranate, Ulogie, Qld, bought five bulls to a top of $12,000 for Royalla Yunta R244, to average $7800 across its draft.
Running 1000 Droughtmaster breeders, Harry Walker of Windy Hills Grazing said this is the first time they will use Shorthorn bulls.
"We put Brahman over our Droughtmaster females, and we want to put the Shorthorns over their progeny, as well as over the Droughtmaster to add thickness," Mr Walker said.
"I used to work for Kerrod (Pierce) and his uncle, and I saw the results of using Shorthorns.
Advertisement
Selling store steers at 250-300kg through Central Queensland Livestock Exchange, Gracemere, Qld, Mr Walker said they are currently rebuilding since the drought.
"Our focus was buying even red coated, homozygous poll Shorthorn bulls with thickness and docility... we aim to keep the cattle poll," he said.
"We also want to keep the line red. We have hilly country and we are looking to test which breeds work best within this country - they need to be tough, hardy cattle."
ALSO IN NEWS:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.