Regardless of grass species, be they temperate perennials like Phalaris, tropical perennials like Premier digit, winter annuals like ryegrass, or summer annuals like liver-seed grass, feed quality and quantity relate closely to soil fertility.
Due to the expense of fertiliser, it is easy to dismiss correcting soil deficiencies as not economical.
Advertisement
Provided one has an enterprise that can benefit from improved feed quality and supply, correcting soil deficiencies remains sound business and likely to return several times fertiliser outlay.
This is backed by solid independent research conducted over many years by NSW DPI.
Nitrogen is commonly the key deficiency in all grass types.
Its deficiency can be corrected by nitrogen fixed by companion legumes and added nitrogen-rich fertilisers. Legumes, well nodulated with rhizobia bacteria, can fix around 20 kilograms per hectare nitrogen.
A good legume component in a pasture this year may well be able to build soil nitrogen by 80kg/ha, generally enough for a productive grass stand.
Where legume content is low because of factors such as seasonal conditions, species choice or management, fertiliser is an option to correct low soil nitrogen.
Commonly, good soil nitrogen requires a combination of legumes and fertiliser, especially following dry winter and springs when legumes often don't supply much nitrogen.
For legumes to supply good growth and to build soil nitrogen, other deficiencies need checking and, if deficient, addressed. Sulphur and phosphorus are the most common pasture deficiencies, but in some areas, elements like potassium can also be an issue.
For example, across 130 NSW DPI pasture fertiliser trials conducted over the central west, north-west, Hunter and tablelands noted almost universal sulphur and widespread phosphorus deficiency (unless previously addressed).
Read more: Scientist urges caution on soil carbon
Before contemplating applying fertiliser nitrogen to grass pastures, its best efficiency will only occur if other deficiencies like phosphorus have been addressed.
Much the same as in cereal cropping. How much nitrogen to apply depends on many factors, with 40 to 80kg/ha (for example, 90 to 180kg/ha urea) commonly a good rate.
Research conducted by NSW DPI at Tamworth noted big responses to applied nitrogen where significant deficiencies existed.
For example, 40kg/ha nitrogen resulted in seasonal increased production on Premier digit grass of 7.5t/ha dry matter, while 80kg/ha nitrogen resulted in extra production of 9.8t/ha dry matter.
Extra quality is as important.
In the Tamworth research, leaf material two weeks post grazing was 17.5 per cent protein for high nitrogen compared to 10.9 for low nitrogen.
Feed energy was 10pc higher for high nitrogen compared to no added nitrogen.
Advertisement
These improvements make a big difference in animal performance and are commonly the difference between excellent and poor livestock growth.
In nitrogen application cost-benefit analysis, urea at $1500/tonne applied at 100kg/ha costs $150/ha, plus extra for application.
Extra forage production from added nitrogen based on the Tamworth research is equivalent to $20/t dry matter.
Given that protein and energy would also be higher means even better financial analysis.
Another way to assess economic benefit if nitrogen deficiency exists is how much extra grazing production can occur.
Beef, as an example, if worth $5/kg, an extra 30kg/ha would be needed to cover fertiliser cost.
Advertisement
Given that the stocking rate could easily be double (2.5 versus 1.25/head/ha for 50 days), that extra return would be $312/ha, plus faster growth (1kg versus 0.2kg/beast/day) would be worth a further $250/ha.
Fertiliser to correct soil deficiencies is often not as expensive as initially projected.
Soils build up in phosphorus from regular application requiring less frequent application in future years.
Pasture legumes also mean nitrogen fertiliser is not needed every year.
A no fertiliser program on our own farm's example is poor quality two dry sheep equivalent/ha versus eight year in year out with good soil fertility.
Next week: Update on Feathertop Rhodes grass control.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.