The 19th annual Gloucester Bull and Female Sale was held on Friday at the Gloucester saleyards with buyers from Nevertire, Taree, Scone, Armidale, Wauchope, Maitland and surrounding districts present.
Overall, 37 of 41 bulls were sold to a top of $18,000, and average of $8595, which was up from last year's top of $11,000 and $6800 average.
Topping the bulls was an Angus offered by Skibo Angus, Gloucester, which sold for $18,000 to an undisclosed buyer.
Skibo Angus sold its entire offering of 21 Angus bulls to the sale top of $18,000, and averaged $10,666.
Angus bulls remained in demand as Petandra Angus, Stroud Road, sold all five of its bulls for a top of $16,000, purchased by an undisclosed buyer, to average $12,000.
Peter Swatridge, Nevertire, purchased two Angus bulls for an average of $13,500.
In the females portion of the catalogue, it was a full clearance of 520 females sold to a top of $4400 a head twice and average of $3090.
A total of 250 cows and calves were offered, topping at $4400/hd twice to average $3500/hd.
Five Angus cows and calves offered by Maureen Lowrey and Joey Lyall, Stroud, sold for the equal top of $4400/hd to Alex Matuszny, Taree.
Mr Matuszny also purchased the other equal top-priced pen which was 15 Angus cows and calves offered by Skibo Angus.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers topped at $4000/hd for a pen of six Knowla-blood Angus heifers offered by Weemilah, Gloucester, and purchased by D and C Barlin, Comboyne.
A pen of seven Hereford heifers, PTIC to Bucklebah bulls, were offered by Darren Wand, Dyers Crossing, and sold for $3100/hd to NG HR Searle, Worrell Creek.
James Gooch of selling agents Gooch Agencies, Gloucester, said the sale was very strong once again.
"The bull average was up about $4000 on last year's sale and the female side of it was extremely strong," Mr Gooch said.
"The quality cows and calves, and preg tested's [PTIC] were right up there."
