A clearance of 85 per cent was achieved at the Brooklana Angus Bull and Female Sale held on AuctionsPlus on Monday.
Overall, 11 of 15 bulls sold to a top of $15,000 and averaged $9500, and 18 of 19 heifers sold to $14,000 to average $7277. One pen of five heifers sold to $4800 a head.
Topping the bulls was Brooklana Paratrooper R23, which sold for $15,000 to Hysant Pty Ltd, Ebor.
Sired by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, his dam Brooklana Dream N60 was a VAR generation cow with BT Right Time 24J genetics.
The 24-month-old was 738 kilograms and had a scrotal circumference of 37 centimetres with fat measurements of 6mm on the rump and 4mm on the rib, an eye muscle area of 110 square centimetres and an intramuscular fat of 5.8pc.
In terms of estimated breeding values, Paratrooper R23 was in the top 5pc for 200- and 400-day weights and the top 15pc for 600 day weight and carcase weight.
Purchasing on behalf of Hysant was Ray White Rural's Tim Bayliss, Dorrigo, who said Hysant was chasing the Paratrooper line.
"He was after Paratrooper for the thickness and the added fat and thickness," Mr Bayliss said.
Rising to the top in the females was Brooklana Revlon R105 purchased by Peter Carbon, Bulahdelah, for $14,000.
The 22-month-old was sired Brooklana Emperor L29 and out of a Brooklana female that was a daughter of SAV Traveler 004. Revlon R105 was sold pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) to Millah Murrah Rocket Man R38.
One pen of five PTIC females was offered and sold for $4800/hd to David Lloyd, Lansdowne. Two of the females were joined to Millah Murrah Rocket Man R38 and the other three were to Brooklana B Command R85.
Mr Lloyd was also the volume buyer in the sale securing an additional nine stud females to complete his draft of 15 females which topped at $9000 for Brooklana Regal R52, to average $5666.
The sale was on AuctionsPlus under selling agents Ray White Rural Dorrigo.
