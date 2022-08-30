The Land
Brooklana Angus' 2022 sale topped by a Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 son

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
August 30 2022 - 9:00am
Sale topper $15,000 Brooklana Paratrooper R23 purchased by Hysant Pty Ltd, Ebor. Photo: supplied

A clearance of 85 per cent was achieved at the Brooklana Angus Bull and Female Sale held on AuctionsPlus on Monday.

