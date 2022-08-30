China is battling drought in parts of the nation. The hot, dry conditions have river levels falling dramatically in some provinces and questions emerging about crop production.
While this adds to drought concerns elsewhere in the world, the effects on global grain prices are likely to be fairly limited, at least for now.
The drought is focused in China's south, south west and eastern regions, particularly the Yangtze River Basin, an area accounting for two-thirds of China's rice-planting acreage.
As a staple food in China, this triggers alarm. However, irrigation is widely used and, while available water supplies are falling, farmers still have this option for much of the region. Moreover, China's rice production is staggered, with some single and some double cropping at different times of the year.
The rice crop most at risk is single-season paddy rice, which is entering grain filling at the moment. Last week, China's State Council announced a 10 billion yuan (USD1.45 billion) subsidy to support farmers experiencing drought to alleviate higher costs of irrigation, including for this crop.
According to China's Ministry of Water Resources, 2.2 million hectares of arable land has been affected by drought, which might normally produce around 14 million tonnes of milled rice.
It is difficult to project the potential yield losses, but China is essentially self-sufficient in rice production and, according the United States Department of Agriculture, holding around 115 million tonnes of rice as inventory, most of which is controlled by state reserve.
This volume means China's rice stock-to-use ratio is over 70 per cent. As such, a drop in production in the single-season paddy rice is manageable and unlikely to trigger a material lift in imports or change the broader grains and oilseed complex.
For now at least, national corn, soybeans and wheat production in China is not at heightened risk from the drought, due to different growing seasons and planting regions. The majority of the country's corn and soybeans are produced in the north and northeast region.
As for wheat, it will only be planted in October in northern China. Regionally within China, supplies may get tight, but, as a whole and unless the drought expands to north and lingers into October, there is no strong signal China's grain imports will lift dramatically.
A more immediate impact to watch is ongoing power rationing in China.
The affected region is home to the majority of China's hydroelectric power capacity including the world's largest hydroelectric power station, the Three Gorges Dam, and hydroelectricity accounts for more than 20 per cent of China's electricity supply.
With greater demand for air-conditioning due to the heat, and less hydroelectricity able to be produced due to lower river levels, electricity rationing is taking place in many provinces, and ranging from turning off non-essential lights in Shanghai to factories reducing operating hours to reduce pressure on the power grid.
Based on previous periods of electricity rationing, we might expect farm input manufacturing to be prioritised. But also to be prioritised to ensure domestic, not export, supply.
Keeping watch on China's drought in coming months should not just be about how global grains prices might be affected, but also whether the supply chain of agri-chemical and farm vehicle parts will be disrupted.
