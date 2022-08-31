Clearly, NSW is the place to race your horse, judging by further increases to prizemoney across the state, announced by Racing NSW.
Effective from September 1, country TAB prizemoney will increase from a minimum of $25,000 to $27,000 per race; Sky 2 races from $15,000 to $16,000; Non-TAB races from $10,000 to $12,000; as well as minimum prizemoney for races on the picnic circuit from $5000 to $7000.
Importantly for bush conditioners, there will be two races at every country TAB race meet restricted to NSW country trained horses, which will carry prizemoney of $30,000.
Two races at every Country Showcase meeting will also be restricted to NSW country-trained horses for prizemoney of $35,000 each; this could rise to three country-restricted races at some meetings.
Additional prizemoney will also be offered in the provincial circuit.
At each provincial meeting, one race will be dedicated to provincial trained horses, while another will be restricted to Midway Handicap trained horses only.
Prizemoney for the Highway and Midway races at Saturday metropolitan races will rise from $100,000 to $120,000.
While The Kosciuszko - for country trained horses only - is now worth $2 million.
The much talked about race, The Big Dance - restricted to the winners and second placed horses of 25 country cups - will now have a support event, The Little Dance, worth $500,000.
The Little Dance is for eligible horses that were not able to gain a start in The Big Dance - both races will take place at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day on Tuesday, November 1.
Also announced was an infrastructure project fund of $125 million that will be implemented across the next two years.
The project includes $70 million in grants received from the NSW state government and $55 million set aside by Racing NSW.
These projects include the construction of stables, race day facilities and amenities, jockey rooms, as well as new training tracks and course-property works.
There is extensive development occurring in the Hawkesbury Valley, which includes defunct breeding property, Jacaranda Park at Glossodia near Windsor.
Established in the mid-1970s by the late Ray and Judy Somers, Jacaranda Park is recalled after the property's long-time stud manager, Daile Casson, passed away following a long battle with cancer.
From early beginnings, New Zealand-born Daile - together with his wife Sandy - set up Jacaranda Park to evolve into a well-respected and successful breeding property.
Over the seasons, the property stood several stallions, including the Jacaranda Park bred Devorant (by Lunchtime), Biscay speedsters Ubetido and Storm At Sea, GB bred Avon Valley (Galivanter), and the French-bred Seventh Hussar, a leading Australian sire in the late 1970s.
By Brigadier Gerald's sire Queen's Hussar, Seventh Hussar is the sire of wonderful stud book jewel Denise's Joy - dam, grand-dam and great grand-dam of memorable Group 1 winners including Joie Denise, Sunday Joy, Tuesday Joy and More Joyous.
Todman sprinter Jacaranda Lad - a winner of 11 races, including eight in Sydney and six placings (of 34 starts), was another early horse to stand at Jacaranda Park under Daile's guidance.
Numerous winners emerged from Jacaranda Park's paddocks, including memorable Group 1 winner Mr Bureaucrat, a home-bred Bureaucracy gelding (trained by Warwick Hailes) which won 11 races, five stakes, including the BTC Doomben Cup.
Imperial Baron's daughter, Bonne Bouche, was among the broodmares at Jacaranda Park.
A daughter of home-bred stakes winning Seventh Hussar mare La Cadeau, Bonne Bouche produced eight winners, including Keen Commander, a dual Sydney stakes winner of eight wins and $665,200.
Bonne Bouche's last foal to race was Inz'N'Out (Zariz), the Cassons enjoying several wins and placings with the galloper and earning $463,000.
Among the final horses raced by the Cassons - along with their friends Ross and Narelle Bone (of Parsons Creek Thoroughbreds, near Bulga) - is Izfallingdown a dual winner by US-bred import London Bridge (by Arch) trained by Tara and Philippe Vigouroux at Hawkesbury.
