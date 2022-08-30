War in Europe, rising interest rates, soaring costs, tensions with China, and wild weather across the globe don't make it easy for investors.
A good time perhaps to put your money into inflation-linked government bonds or just sit on your hands.
However, the Punter has been sufficiently impressed by the results released last week to buy back into Costa Group Holdings (ASX code CGC), the big citrus, berries and mushrooms group.
He doesn't regret selling his shares in May at $3.10, even though he locked in a $210 loss on the deal.
They subsequently sank as low as $2.53, and although they have recovered, he was able to buy 1000 CGC at $2.72 on Friday.
Costa has reported a 15.7 per cent rise in half-year revenue.
Reported net profit was only marginally higher at $37.9 million, though the company believes the underlying net profit has increased by nearly 11pc.
Debt - one of the factors that earlier worried the Punter, following the large investment in additional citrus farms in Queensland - has indeed increased, but it has been able to refinance syndicated debt that was due to be repaid next year, and the bankers have agreed to lift its limits so that it still has $190 million it can draw on if needed.
It is aiming for a return on capital employed of 15pc, averaged over five years.
Rising costs, particularly energy, wages and fertilisers, are being offset to some extent by strong demand, higher consumer prices and some decline in shipping.
Despite the varroa outbreak, the group says it has access to enough bees to ensure pollination will not be a problem.
One downside is that the weather has impacted the quality of some of the citrus.
The interim dividend is an unchanged 4c a share, fully franked, payable to investors on the share register on September 15.
Hopefully, that return will increase in the longer term.
