The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Costa Group Holdings reports a 15.7 per cent rise in half-year revenue

August 30 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Despite the varroa outbreak in NSW, Costa Group says it has access to enough bees to ensure pollination will not be a problem. Picture by Shutterstock/Maria Kazakova1

War in Europe, rising interest rates, soaring costs, tensions with China, and wild weather across the globe don't make it easy for investors.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.