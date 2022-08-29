The Land
Prime lamb producers benefit from processor support

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
August 29 2022
Producer of the Year Award - Old Bundemar (L-R) Paul Julian, Nick Hewlitt, Henry Knight-Gregson and Will Barton. Photo: supplied

Over one hundred producers, livestock agents and Gundagai Lamb team members came together at Kimo Estate's Grain Shed on Thursday, 25 August 2022 to celebrate the year that was and hear about plans for the new season.

