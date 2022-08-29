Over one hundred producers, livestock agents and Gundagai Lamb team members came together at Kimo Estate's Grain Shed on Thursday, 25 August 2022 to celebrate the year that was and hear about plans for the new season.
Attendees enjoyed Gundagai Lamb GLQ5+ lamb cutlets, sweet and sticky lamb ribs and slow cooked coconut curry lamb on rice along with a number of less interesting non-lamb dishes.
YEAR IN REVIEW
Gundagai Lamb team members Jake Bourlet and Claire Marriott revealed that over 170 producers had consigned a combined 80,000 lambs to the brand in its startup year, despite significant constraints on processing capacity given COVID related labour shortages.
The average distance travelled to plant was 180 kilometres.
However, producers were told this would likely be lower heading into the brand's second season as producers had come from far and wide in year one to receive the unprecedented levels of carcase feedback on offer.
Mr Adrian McCorkell, Director, InterAgri Group (GMP's strategic sales partner) reported trade volumes and value across 19 markets globally as well as a foundation of domestic customers, all of whom are enjoying the premium GLQ5+ lamb offering. Australia, the United States and Middle East were called out as key growth markets for the brand, with strong demand for the premium GLQ5+ product evident in these markets.
PRODUCER AWARDS
All producers were acknowledged at the event for supporting the Gundagai Lamb concept in its startup year.
The top producers were awarded and congratulated by Supply Chain Manager Dr Michelle Henry who presented awards as follows;
NEW SEASON LAUNCH
Formalities were concluded with the announcement that the world-first IMF bonus of $0.50 per kilogram would be replaced with a bonus for lambs graded as GLQ5+ under Gundagai Lamb's proprietary grading system, the GLQ Score.
This will strengthen the brands push to encourage lambs with above average marbling, discourage the over-fattening of lambs and reward lambs free of animal health conditions and carcase defects.
Producers were also introduced to the Pioneers Program, which will be rolled out over the next 3-6 months as a way for select producers to directly engage with the latest advancements in the Gundagai Lamb
offering including;
ABOUT GUNDAGAI LAMB
At Gundagai Lamb we're in business to help people eat better, cleaner and fairer.
Our vision is to establish Gundagai Lamb as the highest quality and most trusted source of lamb, certified by a world-first eating quality guarantee, the new industry standard.
We're on a mission to provide all Gundagai Lamb producers with priceless information about their flock which allows them to nurture and breed a healthier, more resilient, better tasting lamb with a higher percentage of intramuscular fat and the perfect balance of lean meat yield.
The result creates an exceptional eating experience; a rich and mouth watering cut of marbled lamb, guaranteed to be of the highest quality, setting a new world standard in the lamb industry.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
