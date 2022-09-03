The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Multiple species and farms

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
September 3 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is not often that a producer can move their animals based on the weather but one Carinda local is doing just that.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.