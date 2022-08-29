Cows with calves sold to a top of $4250 a unit and averaged $3240 during the Scone store sale last Thursday.
There were 135 head offered in a market that reflected the huge turn-around in prices after a dip almost two months ago.
Davidson Cameron and Company Scone's branch manager, Warick Clydsdale, said Scone prices were on par with the rest of the state with solid returns.
"Spring is in the air, and the trefoil clover is bouncing out of the ground," he said.
"People can see what sort of a spring we have and want to take advantage of it."
The top-priced cows with calves were 30 head from Balarang Station, Timor. In this section of the sale, 135 head sold from $2025 and averaged $3239.
Another strong performance in the sale was the offering of 133 weaner steers that sold from $1220, topped at $1950 for an average of $1681.
In the weaner heifer section, 106 sold from $1050 to $1680 and averaged $1489.
In the pregnancy-tested-in-calf cow section, 44 head offered in seven lots sold from $2250 to $3100 for an average of $2813, while 26 yearling heifers sold from $880 to $2150 for a $1963 average. Fifty-one cows without calves sold from $1850 to an average of $2088 with a top price of $2200.
Mr Clydsdale said a feature of the sale was the dispersal of a herd by Jim Koureas, Bundaleer, Singleton.
