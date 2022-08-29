Angus cow and calf units at the Tamworth store sale proved to be strong performers, with a pen selling for $4040 as producers buckled down for a bumper spring.
Purtle Plevey Agencies' Sam Plevey said an excellent line of heifers - "better than what we have seen in the past few weeks" sold very well.
Advertisement
"There were terrific prices for some very good heifers," Mr Plevey said.
"In the cow and calf pens, there were some great lots as well.
"Preg tested in calf (ptic) heifers sold particularly well up to $2750, while young cows and calves edged up to the $3000 mark," he said.
At the previous store sale, cows made up to $3650, while ptic heifers topped at $2420: $330 ahead of the sale top two weeks ago.
Garvin and Cousens principal, Phil Hetherington, said after a couple of quiet weeks, the yarding of 2000 head was boosted by the steers being offered. Agents penned 800 steers that sold to $2050, up from the previous sale's top of $1940.
"The bulk of the steers sold (today) between $1400 to $1800 with buyers coming out of the New England, Hunter Valley and one from the Central West," Mr Hetherington said
Two lines of steers were significant features of the sale.
Ray White Livestock account Barrington Angus, Gloucester, put up 71, 12-14 month steers that were the equal top at $2050.
Ray White's Scott Simshauser said Tamworth's reputation as a selling centre was behind the decision to ship the steers over the ranges.
Mr Simshauser said it was significant that four 'corporate buyers' were in action at the sale.
"They had very definite selection criteria. They were chasing really good quality backgrounding, grass-fed steers that were in the 240 to 330-kilogram weight range," he said.
McCulloch Agencies, account Prospect Downs Farming, Tasmania, sold 160 Angus and Speckle Park steers that were sired by Landfall, Te Mania and Mosquito Creek Angus bulls and Minnamurra Speckle Park sires.
Principal Daniel McCulloch said the steers were consigned to Tamworth because of its growing reputation.
"Tamworth's Regional Livestock exchange has been identified as a superior selling centre in NSW," he said.
Mr McCulloch said the steers were agisted near Tamworth for six weeks before the sale.
Davidson Cameron & Co, account Tim Cone, Warragundi, sold a pen of Charolais cross and Hereford cross heifers for $1840. Ian Morgan Livestock, account McDonald, from Winton, west of Tamworth, sold the top-priced pen of ptic cows for $2725. McCulloch Agencies, account Bill Mutton, Tamworth sold a pen of Angus females, with second calf at foot, by Bongongo Angus blood bulls for $4025.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.