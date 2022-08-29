The Land
Angus cow/calf units to $4040 at Tamworth store sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated August 29 2022 - 10:58am, first published 10:00am
Angus cow and calf units at the Tamworth store sale proved to be strong performers, with a pen selling for $4040 as producers buckled down for a bumper spring.

