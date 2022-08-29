The Land
Top bull sells for $18,000, with 28 bulls averaging $8464 to gross $237,000

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
Updated August 29 2022 - 1:29pm, first published 1:00pm
A Poll Hereford bull sold for $18,000, with 28 bulls averaging $8464 to gross $237,000 at the Truro Whiteface 14th Spring annual sale near Bellata.

