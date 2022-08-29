A Poll Hereford bull sold for $18,000, with 28 bulls averaging $8464 to gross $237,000 at the Truro Whiteface 14th Spring annual sale near Bellata.
In the Hereford bull section, seven bulls sold to $9000 for a $7000 average, while in the Poll Hereford section 17 bulls sold to $18,000 with a $9588 average.
Co-principal Scott Hann said he was very happy with the sale and said he was excited to have some major study purchasing on the day.
"It was wonderful to see repeat buyers and to see some new people as well," Mr Hann said.
"We had a very good crowd, and we had solid support from online buyers."
Buyers of the top-priced bull were Ben and Leanne Rumbel, Supple Whiteface, Guyra.
Mr Rumbel said lot 39, Truro Struan S122, sired by Truro Prankster P001 (P), had plenty to offer.
"He had nice skin and hair and a great depth and is laid-in, in the shoulders," he said.
"He is the phenotype we are looking for with a great data set.
Aged 16 months, the bull weighed 722 kilograms, with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 108 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 39 cm. It had an estimated breeding value (EBV) of +16 for milk and a carcase weight EBV of +53.
Mr Rumbel said the bull would join a sire battery used in a herd of 300 registered cows and about 250 commercials.
"He'll be joined with stud heifers and cows," he said.
Second top-priced bull was Truro Stalone S043, bought by commercial cattleman, Tom Woolaston, Somerton for $16,000. Mr Woolaston alsop paid $6000Truro Silverado S029.
Ben Crowley, Tycolah stud, Barraba bought early in the catalogue paying $14,000 for Truro Shotgun S008 (P), a son of Centennial Anzac L055. Shotgun weighed 744kg at 19 months and had an EMA of 114 and one of the largest scrotal circumferences in the catalogue at 42.5cm. It had an EBV of +17 for milk and a carcase weight EBV of +58.
Sirocco Farming, Merah North bought three bulls for a $6000 average while Chris Lisle, Lochaber, Walcha bought two bulls for $7000 and $8000.
Callum Crozier, Beverly Hills, Mitchell, Queensland, bought three bulls with a top price of $13,000 and an average of $8333. The top-priced bull was Truro Stash S091 (PP), sired by Truro Powder Monkey P159.
David Amour, Danes Road, Warragul, Victoria also bought the three registered females offered for $5000, $6000, and $9000 for a six-year-old Yarram Unique F181 sired cow.
The selling agents were Elders Stud Stock and Ray White Russell, and the lots were sold under the Helmsman system.
