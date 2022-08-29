Ben Crowley, Tycolah stud, Barraba bought early in the catalogue paying $14,000 for Truro Shotgun S008 (P), a son of Centennial Anzac L055. Shotgun weighed 744kg at 19 months and had an EMA of 114 and one of the largest scrotal circumferences in the catalogue at 42.5cm. It had an EBV of +17 for milk and a carcase weight EBV of +58.