The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Julia Creek firmed as likely location for cotton gin in North Queensland

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated August 30 2022 - 1:24am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Creek has firmed as the likely location for a cotton gin in North Queensland. File picture.

Julia Creek has firmed as the likely location for a cotton gin in North Queensland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.