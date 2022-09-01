NSW experienced a record-breaking drought between 2017 and 2020. Temperatures were the warmest, and rainfall was the lowest on record.
The drought was the worst in terms of storage inflows into Chaffey Dam, near Tamworth, for any 24-month and 36-month consecutive periods on record from the 1890s until now.
The 24-month lowest inflow period of 2018-2019 was 84 per cent less than the previous lowest inflow period of 1939-1940.
While the 36-month lowest inflow period between 2017-2020 was 53pc less than the previous worst period from 1894-1897.
During the drought, the NSW government worked with the Tamworth community to build a pipeline to ensure the last of Chaffey's water could be delivered to cut down on any losses in the river.
The situation was dire.
Since then, we have experienced floods that have filled and spilt dams across the state.
The urgency to improve water security across the country seems to have evaporated with the election of the Labor government.
Infrastructure Australia has failed in its duty to provide sound advice by lacking the understanding that robbing Peter to pay Paul is not a sound policy position to provide water security for a growing regional city.
As our cities expand, so does the need for water.
Tamworth is underpinned by agricultural production. Abattoirs, a major horse industry, chicken producers and numerous beef feedlots provide more than 4000 direct jobs in Tamworth alone.
These industries are supported in droughts by feed and fodder grown by irrigators in the Peel and beyond, fed by Chaffey Dam.
Taking water from irrigators in the New England, Namoi and Gwydir valleys will have a flow on effect to the viability of Tamworth's livestock industries.
Simply taking water from farmers is not the panacea to Tamworth and the New England region's water security.
As the last drought highlighted when records are not just broken but smashed, water security is put at risk for everyone.
If the dams fail due to extended droughts, the cost of providing water to 60,000 people in a city, a figure which is projected to grow to 100,000 people within the next 30 years, would be enormous and constitute a catastrophic failure.
The reality is there would not have been enough trucks or trains to cart water to 60,000 people if the drought had continued for another 12 months.
The fact the cost of the dam has increased from what was initially envisaged is disappointing yet not surprising.
While road and rail projects in our major cities are important, water is key to life, and without it, there will be significant ramifications to the well-being of our communities.
Investing in infrastructure like Dungowan Dam must happen if cities like Tamworth are to grow and prosper.
Without a secure water supply, this will be an impossible dream.
