With another big harvest expected for many areas in the state, GrainCorp is hoping a proposed 250,000 tonne expansion of the Parkes sub terminal will alleviate some of the storage pressure on its other sites.
Part of the project to build an extra two million tonne of storage across the GrainCorp network, the Parkes expansion will act as an overflow to reposition grain from sites including Condobolin, Trundle, Narromine, Peak Hill and Tottenham.
Advertisement
Questions remain about the efficiency of such a set up with axle load restrictions impacting on the amount of grain which can be moved from some of these sites at any one time.
ALSO READ:
GrainCorp manager corporate affairs and government relations, Jess Simons, said the expansion work was due to start any day.
"We have approval for 125,000 tonne of storage with earthworks to commence as soon as possible," she said.
"The Parkes sub terminal is one of the key sites in the expansion project as it is one of GrainCorp's largest sites in the Central West region with a rail outload facility that enables the receival of grains and an efficient export program.
"We can export grain to port efficiently with an average 48-hour cycle time, thereby freeing up capacity at the site. Currently, the site is loading up to four trains a week, ready for export.
"Acting as an 'overflow' site, it will open up more storage options for local growers.
"Ultimately, the Parkes sub terminal is well positioned to enable GrainCorp to take another big crop and offer an efficient service for growers."
GrainCorp was creating 250,000t of new storage at Barellan, and 36,000t of new bunker storage at Nevertire was almost complete.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.