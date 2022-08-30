The Land
Home/Beef

Kidman Poll Herefords and Angus celebrate 30 years of on property sales

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
August 30 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High seller: $32,000 Kidman Evident R068 with John Setree, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo, auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, and Harrison and Nelson Carlow, Kidman Poll Herefords Dubbo. Photos: Kate Loudon

Celebrating their 30th annual on property bull sale, Kidman has sold cattle in to every state and territory except Western Australia, and broke their on farm top price record.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.