Celebrating their 30th annual on property bull sale, Kidman has sold cattle in to every state and territory except Western Australia, and broke their on farm top price record.
Overall, 56 of 56 Angus bulls sold to a top of $20,000 twice to average $11,928, and 44 of 48 Poll Hereford bulls sold to $36,000 for an average of $10,772.
Advertisement
Topping the sale was Poll Hereford bull Kidman Chester R140 which was purchased by Wallan Creek, Lilydale, Drillham, Qld, for $36,000.
This set a new on property record price as it was previously set at $35,000 for Kidman Competition K223 purchased by DJ Lyons Partnership in 2016.
The Kidman Package J305 son weighed 890 kilograms and had a scrotal circumference of 40cm.
Related reading:
The Angus bulls topped at $20,000 twice for Kidman Kingair R14 purchased by Mena Pastoral, Mena, and Kidman Paragon R13 purchased by DKF Heywood, Eveton, Qld.
Kingair R14 was a 24-month-old son of Milwillah Krakatoa N426 which weighed 880kg. Paragon R13 was 25-months-old weighing 850kg.
Mr Dennis Heywood said he had a livestock agent inspect Paragon R13 for him and said he would suit the operation of commercial Angus females.
"He was very well muscled and suited my job, very sound in the feet and a great temperament," Mr Heywood said.
Online activity was strong with a total of 22 bulls being purchased on AuctionsPlus to a top of $18,000 for Kidman Majesty R34 (Angus), purchased by a producer in Rylstone, for an average of $9818.
Many repeat volume buyers were present in the sale with Kidmans Nelson Carlow, Dubbo, saying there was a lot of support from their Western NSW clients.
Melrose farming secured three Poll Hereford bulls to a top of $10,000 for Kidman Box Office R040, to average $8666. AM Reid and Co, Stoney Creek, purchased one Poll Hereford and three Angus bulls to a top of $18,000 for Kidman Maximise R8 (Angus), to average $13,000.
Queensland buyer Brook Proprietor, Adria Downs, purchased seven Poll Hereford bulls for $6000 a piece. Proburn Partnership, Wellington, took home six bulls, two Poll Hereford, and four Angus, to a top of $12,000 for Kidman Connect R32 (Angus) to average $8666.
Kidmans Randall Carlow, Gilgandra, said he was very happy with how the bulls shaped up for the sale.
"It was a really good opportunity for buyers to get good value," he said.
"This is the most bulls we have sold and the most yearlings we have offered so to get full clearance in the Angus is really good," Mr Carlow said.
Advertisement
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock Dubbo with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.