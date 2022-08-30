Plant breeding scientists from across the country were in Narrabri this week to congratulate Professor Rudolf 'Rudi' Appels for receiving the 2021 Farrer Memorial Medal for his extensive work in wheat genome research.
Wheat Breeding Society of Australia president, Professor Richard Trethowan, said Professor Appels' long and distinguished career in wheat genome research had provided significant agricultural breakthroughs that have benefitted countless growers and the wider agricultural industry.
Prof Trethowan said it was fantastic to see Prof Abbels receive the award with a large gathering of his peers at Narrabri.
Prof. Appels' career initially began in animal biology. But in 1977, all that changed when he and former CSIRO plant researcher and 1999 Farrer Memorial Medal recipient Jim Peacock first isolated wheat DNA.
The award-winning Melbourne resident went on to enjoy a 27-year plant industry research career with CSIRO and a further 17 years at Murdoch University, which included activity on chromosome structure and function in avian red blood cells, Drosophila, subclover, barley, rye and wheat.
Professor Appels pioneered the analysis of wheat and rye DNA structure and function in Australia with other plant industry colleagues in the late 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
Professor Appels said the crown jewel in his long career had to be his contribution to the wheat genome sequence project, where he and many others helped create a roadmap of wheat DNA.
"Now we can see where we're going (in the DNA structure) and can, for instance, locate a specific chromosome to find the important bits," he said.
