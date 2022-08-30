The Land
Wheat genome research Prof Rudi Appels honoured

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
August 30 2022 - 11:00am
Plant breeding scientists from across the country were in Narrabri this week to congratulate Professor Rudolf 'Rudi' Appels for receiving the 2021 Farrer Memorial Medal for his extensive work in wheat genome research.

