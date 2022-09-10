The students and teachers of St Philip's Christian College were all smiles after they took part in the NSW School Merino Wether Challenge.
It was the first event of its kind for the Cessnock-based school which is relatively new to offering agriculture. Its two teams of three sheep were prepared by the Year 10 and 11 primary industries class.
St Philip's Christian College agriculture teacher Laura Main said the school got involved in the challenge as an introduction to sheep for the students, many of who do not have a background in agriculture or livestock.
"We are not from a sheep area. There are a few Dorper breeders within the region, but there is not a sheep industry we have easy access to close by to educate students," Ms Main said. "We usually do cattle.
"The school took part in the wether challenge as an introduction to sheep... it is a structured program and it is all handed to you with a lot of support and information around it.
"It also provides a nice package and cross section of parts of the curriculum and sheep supply chain (such as meat and wool)."
Within the coastal region category on the challenge, St Philip's placed second for wool value, third for carcase value and fourth in the meat sheep show team.
The next show for the students of St Philip's will be the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza, Scone, while they also usually prepare steers for Wingham Beef Week.
Throughout the hands-on NSW School Wether Challenge judging days at Dubbo last week, students also took part in educational activities including; shearing and showing, scanning, stock handling, young judges, marketing and a careers panel.
Ben Watts, Molong, said it was a very positive show and had received great feedback with about eight new schools entering the competition this year.
"We had a bit of new interest from along the coast...also from schools that had shown beef cattle and are taking an interest in the more commercial approach of a wether trial," Mr Watts said.
