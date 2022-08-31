Are bets already off for 2023 state election?

We're still as many as seven months from the 2023 NSW state election, but things aren't looking great for the incumbent Government.
Given the rate at which its ministers are bailing already, it seems the writing may already be on the wall for the Liberal/Nationals. Save your money on running any newspolls now!
Advertisement
Departing Nationals MPs include the member for the seat of Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead, and now Oxley MP Melinda Pavey (left).
The Liberal departures include Corrections Minister and Parramatta MP Geoff Lee, Customer Service Minister and Ryde MP Victor Dominello, Riverstone MP Kevin Conolly and Vaucluse MP Gabrielle Upton.
Liberal ministers Rob Stokes and Brad Hazzard are also apparently undecided.
The party's leaders have continually been in the news for the wrong reasons, be it former Liberal leader Gladys Berejiklian's run through the ICAC mill, followed by John Barilaro's "jobs for the boys" trade appointment.
Confidence in both parties and the ability of those in leadership positions to behave in a trustworthy, transparent manner has undermined confidence among not just voters, but also the party's own members - who are now bailing like rats from a sinking ship.
Also read:
Premier Dominic Perottet's closeness to the issue of Barilaro's trade appointment has also damaged public confidence in his abilty to follow due process.
In light of how this process was handled, and also other issues such as former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire being investigated by ICAC for being engaged in conduct that involved a breach of public trust by misusing his public office, and the tendency by the party leaders of the day to repeatedly insist "there's nothing to see here" just underlines an ongoing culture that has allowed this behaviour to keep reocurring.
As for Ms Pavey's decision to not contest the next election, she is somebody who has been a fighter in the party but then not had the party's backing when throwing her hat in the ring for the leadership. It may be unfortunate for the Nationals she's leaving, as they'll be losing her experience at a time when they'd also have benefitted from more female representation among the top ranks.
But why hold the torch when it seems a given you're headed for the opposition benches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.