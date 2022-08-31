The inaugural Jobs and Skills Summit commenced today, with industry, union, and government leaders descending on Canberra to discuss the future of Australia's workforce.
For agriculture, worker shortages are a pressing concern, but the long-term skill needs of the sector should also be a focus for leaders going forward.
The agriculture sector has enormous potential. High rainfall has contributed to record-breaking productivity after years of drought, and the sector is booming.
A regional renaissance and high migration away from cities, as well as the burgeoning opportunities agricultural technology can offer, will open the gates to a new era for the agricultural workforce.
Tomorrow, leaders will discuss migration, workforce participation, and skills and training for the future labour market.
With COVID-19 leaving a legacy on global worker movements, the Australian Government needs to be doing everything possible to attract international workers.
Securing the future agricultural workforce will come down to training and promoting opportunities.
From hands-on vocational qualifications that improve the day-to-day business of farming, such as livestock management; to technical and scientific qualifications that improve the quality of the produce leaving the farm gate, such as agronomy or crop research.
Australia's unemployment rate is the lowest it has ever been, but the 3.4 per cent statistic hides a complicated reality.
Migration to Australia is still relatively low and the number of temporary residents in Australia has dwindled. Many sectors are struggling to attract and retain workers.
But agriculture offers a unique proposition.
A career in agriculture means being part of the future of food and fibre production.
And for many, it means wearing multiple hats: farmer, business manager, scientist, and mechanic.
In discussing the future of Australia's workforce, agriculture needs to be a high priority sector.
