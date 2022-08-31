Goat meat producers are struggling to find kill space at abattoirs and there is a significant reason for this - goat slaughter numbers are through the roof.
Consistently up on last years figures and significantly more than two years ago, goat numbers over the hook do not look like slowing down any time soon.
Meat and Livestock Australia category and market insights analyst, Emiliano Diaz said slaughter numbers have been on an incline for some time.
"Volumes are trending up since 2020, reverting the downward trend caused by a reduction of the flock size due to the droughts," he said.
"The widespread rainfall since 2020 and attractive prices have been favourable to increasing flock size and harvesting.
"Additionally, an increase in carcass weight since 2018 has been partially offsetting the reduction in heads.
"In 2021, the average adult carcase weight was 17kg.
"In Quarter 1, Australia totaled a production of 7,558 tonnes cwt, 30 per cent higher than Quarter 4 2021, and 63 per cent higher compared to Quarter 1 2021.
"Year to June 2022 figures show the total Australia slaughter increased 47% to 773,913 compared to the previous year.
"Victoria has the largest slaughter share with 400,283 heads (31% up on 2021), QLD slaughtered 221,471 heads (59% up), SA slaughtered 128,596 heads (94% up) and WA slaughter number surged from 156 year to June 2021 to 16,791 heads in year to June 2022.
"Australia is the world's largest goatmeat exporter, with foodservices recovering all over the world, and demand for goatmeat will keep growing.
"We expect this to continue in the following years as supply is not keeping up with the export demand."
The strong numbers mean producers are struggling to find kill spaces, something which the opening of the Bourke abattoir should alleviate to some extent.
Geoff Davies, Capricorn Pastoral, Narromine, believes the opening of the Bourke abattoir won't affect prices significantly.
"Prices will be similar, maybe slightly different because of less freight," he said.
"While numbers are high like they are now, there isn't any need for competition.
"I expect Bourke will have reasonable numbers. Competition will come when numbers are low."
Mr Davies believes there are a number of factors behind why slaughter numbers are high.
"Some of it is producers wanting to offload now in case foot and mouth disease strikes," he said.
"Others have bred up since the drought and now have the numbers that they need to offload while some used goats as an income during the drought and now have the capacity to re-stock sheep and cattle."
