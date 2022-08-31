The Land
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council to be demerged

By Alexandra Bernard
August 31 2022 - 6:00am
Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman has made her decision to demerge Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council.

