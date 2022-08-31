Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council will demerge after Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman announced the proposal had been successful.
The proposal was put forward by CGRC in July 2021 and in August this year the Local Boundaries Commission recommended it go ahead.
Ms Tuckerman said her decision was based on the merits of the proposal put forward by CGRC and the recommendations and examination by the independent Boundaries Commission.
Mayor of CGRC Charlie Sheahan said it will be business as usual while the intricacies of the de-amalgamtion are resolved and councillors will work together and with the Minister as they await advice on timing and implementation of the demerger.
"Now we get down to work, it is going to be a big job to demerge, there will be some pain and my focus is to support all staff as we move through this process," he said.
Ms Tuckerman said it is anticipated council elections for the two shires will be held in line with the local government general elections in September 2024.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
