A big day for the Merino industry at Harden when 60 studs and a commensurate number of industry displays highlighted the significance of the South West Slopes Stud Merino Breeders 2022 Field Day.
Committee president, Jono Merriman, said it was a great day for the Merino industry, with a very good roll up of many outside stud exhibiters and visitors.
"It's been three years since our event has taken place due to Covid 19 pandemic, so we as a committee are very happy to see things get back to normal," Mr Merriman said.
"The field day is a great opportunity for producers and interested parties to view the different genetics available to suit their Merino sheep enterprise."
Mr Merriman also noted an impressive fashion parade which included the AWI Runway Collection and other progressive and innovative woollen fashion labels.
The judging of the top Merino rams is always a challenge, and leading the charge was the presentation of the 2022 Stud Merino Breeders Ram of the Year to 'an outstanding hogget', shown by Richard and Brad Chalker, Lach River, Darbys Falls.
Judge Rodney Kent, Kurrajong Park Merino stud, Delungra, said the ram had perfect structure and his skin was pushing out a marvellous lot of wool.
The 2022 Pen of Three Merino Hogget rams was won by Michael Corkhill, Grassy Creek Merino stud, Reids Flat, and he was presented with the Wendouree Perpetual Shield by Kim Whitechurch.
The 2022 Bill Carter Memorial Trophy for Spectators Choice was awarded to Steve and Liz Phillips, Yarrawonga Merino stud, Harden.
The Fashions displayed during the luncheon break were much admired.
