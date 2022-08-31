The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Merinos on show at Harden| Photos

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated August 31 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A big crowd watching the judging of the 2022 Stud Merino Breeders ram of the year during the South West Slopes Stud Merino Field Day at Harden.

A big day for the Merino industry at Harden when 60 studs and a commensurate number of industry displays highlighted the significance of the South West Slopes Stud Merino Breeders 2022 Field Day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.