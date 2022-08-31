The Land
XL Beef 's near clearance for 2022 sale draft

Andy Saunders
Updated August 31 2022 - 7:01am, first published 5:38am
Auctioneer Daniel McCulloch, McCulloch Agencies with XL Beef Principals Cass and Nathan Steinbeck

XL Beef have put the X in X-Factor with a near full clearance at their 2022 on-property sale on Wednesday. The Dungowan based stud capitalized on current market conditions and cleared 35 yearling angus bull's to a top of $24,000.

