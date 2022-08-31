XL Beef have put the X in X-Factor with a near full clearance at their 2022 on-property sale on Wednesday. The Dungowan based stud capitalized on current market conditions and cleared 35 yearling angus bull's to a top of $24,000.
The overall net sale value from the sale was $531,000 with only 1 yearling bull passed in from the sale to reach an average of $13,138.
Additionally 3 yearling Gelbvieh Bulls were offered with 2 going under the hammer to an average and top of $8,000.
The top priced angus yearling bull XLBEEF M/ENTICE S2 which sold for $24,000 was purchased by first time buyer Philip Tongue, Nundle. The 622kilogram son of USA189552921 MOGCK ENTICE was the second heaviest bull within the sale draft and had a 40centimeter scrotal measurement.
Mr Tongue first laid eyes on the 12 month old bull at the Northern Beef Week Open Day.
"The bull's sire is by a Sydgen Enhance and they are the line of bull's that we have been targeting this year."
"I first saw the bull at beef week, I took a real liking to him and he's only improved since then."
"He will be used as a back-up within our AI program this year, next year when he fill's out we will look to put him over some good heifers."
Tom Hunt, Scone was a valuable buyer throughout the sale with a total of 5 bulls to an $14,800 average. Mr Hunt paid an equal top of $18,000 for two of his bulls.
"Its the first time we have bought bull's from XL Beef and I've been very impressed with the quality that was on show" said Mr Hunt.
"We have used Geoff and Nathans {XL Stud Principals} other services and they have done AI work for us for a fair few years now, I've always seen their cattle and finally been able to get up here and buy a few."
Stud Principals Geoff, Cass and Nathan Steinbeck treated buyers in attendance to 15 females at the conclusion of the bull sale.
In the female breakdown, a full clearance of 11 heifers were sold to a $14,000 top and $7,750 average. Along with 4 Cow and Calves at foot to a $13,000 top and average of $12,250.
Top Heifer XLBEEF JASMINES82 sold for $14,000 to first time buyer Tony Aitkins, Moore Creek through Chris Gooch, Davidson & Cameron Co.
The near 12 month old heifer had a +9.7 EMA {Eye Muscle Area} and a +1.0 Rump measurement.
XL Beef's stud principal Nathan Steinbeck described the sale result as "overwhelming".
"We couldn't really ask for much more today with the result, we thought we put up a quality line of cattle and we had a lot of interest today which is very comforting."
"It give's us confidence in the program that we are running to see return buyers but most of all the amount of new faces that are here today who want to invest in our genetics."
"Next years draft are starting to hit the ground now and their are some exiting genetics that will be within that lineup of bull's." said Mr Steinbeck.
The sale was covered by McCulloch Agencies, Tamworth with Daniel McCulloch the auctioneer.
