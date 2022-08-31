Repeat volume buyers at the Kenny's Creek Angus Bull Sale on Wednesday chased prices into unseen territory for the stud, eclipsing previous benchmarks and allowing the Burton Taylor family to set two new personal bests.
Overall, it was a full clearance of 68 bulls sold to a top of $45,000 and average of $16,809. Both were new records for Kenny's Creek.
It was an undisclosed repeat buyer from the Central West region which secured the $45,000 sale-topper as well as four other high-selling bulls.
Kenny's Creek Keystone R105 was the top-priced bull which spurred interest from stud and commercial buyers offering an high-ranking data set with 10 traits in the top 15 per cent of the breed or higher.
He is a bull with a lot of muscle and his spread from birthweight to 600-day weight, coupled with high carcase weight, eye muscle area (EMA) and intramuscular fat (IMF) figures made him an attractive package, Sam Burton Taylor said.
Keystone R105 was in the top 1pc carcase weight and milk, top 5pc for 400- and 600-day weights, top 10pc for 200-day weight and rib fat, and top 15pc for IMF, EMA, birthweight, gestation length.
Sired by Landfall Keystone K132 and out of Kenny's Creek Bara N23, a daughter of Esslemont Lotto L3, he weighed 834 kilograms at 24 months of age with a scrotal circumference of 39 centimetres.
The same undisclosed buyer purchased the $32,000 second-top priced Kenny's Creek Keystone R50, also by Landfall Keystone K132.
Out of a Kenny's Creek Intensity L123 daughter in Kenny's Creek L123 P150, the 25-month-old weighed 944kg and ranked in the top 1pc for 200-, 400- and 600-day weights, mature cow weight, and carcase weight.
The sale was conducted by Kevin Miller, Whitty Lennon and Co (KMWL) with Luke Whitty as the auctioneer.
A charity auction and raffle was also held in conjunction with the Kenny's Creek Angus Bull Sale to raise funds for former professional NRL player Nathan Stapleton who was left quadriplegic after suffering a spinal cord injury while playing rugby union in country NSW.
In total $14,170 was raised, with all funds going to supporting Nathan's recovery as well as his young family.
