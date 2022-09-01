The Land
Home/Machinery

Gratton Institute report calls for banning of pre-2003 trucks in metropolitan cities

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
September 1 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Grattan Institute report calls for old trucks to be banned in Sydney and Melbourne from 2025 to reduce exposure to pollutants. Picture: Transurban.

Diesel trucks made prior to 2003 should be banned in Sydney and Melbourne from 2025, according to a report from a public policy think tank.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.