Intercrop farming could be the answer for many farmers growing canola seeking to increase yields without bearing the rising costs of nutrient inputs.
FarmLink, based at Temora, is holding an open day on Friday, September 9, to provide an opportunity to discuss the many seasonally relevant trials it runs.
One of the open day's topics will be examining an intercropping trial and some commercial results of intercropping using canola and vetch, which provides greater yields than either crop being grown individually.
FarmLink's senior trials agronomist, James Holding, said better harvesting-ability of vetch when grown with canola was one of the numbers of pluses when the crops were grown mutually.
Mr Holding said in 2021, FarmLink established a vetch/canola intercropping trial to identify the potential of intercropping in farming systems and quantify some of the anecdotal benefits of intercropping.
He said the intercrop results were yielding well when there was a low urea application, indicating intercrop could be a lower-risk crop option compared to canola grown by itself.
He said the downside is the need to separate grain types post-harvest, but increases in yield and return could overcome the inconvenience.
Mr Holding said the trial results showed that an intercrop's "overyielding" benefits were real compared to the monoculture alternatives.
"In this trial, the vetch/canola intercrop significantly out yielded a high input canola crop," he said.
"This is an impressive result, but it should be noted that this may not always be the case across all seasons and in different geographic locations.
"Canola is often a high input and high-cost crop to grow. Each farm business has different risk profiles, and developing an intercrop could provide a lower-risk alternative to monoculture canola.
"If the seasonal outlook at sowing is not great, or if you are farming in a more marginal area, for example, then an intercrop could be a lower risk option that could also provide legacy benefits for following crops.
"These results show that an intercrop's vetch component provides residual fixed nitrogen for the following crops. Still, this benefit is probably not as high as is sometimes anecdotally reported."
Mr Holding said the trial confirms intercrops' potential to form a part of cropping rotations.
"Their role might best fit into farming systems wanting to reduce nitrogen inputs and de-risk their cropping enterprise."
The practice of intercropping is gaining more attention on the Canadian prairies, and according to FarmLink's senior trials agronomist, James Holding, the potential benefits in Australian crops are promising.
Mr Holding experienced intercrop farming firsthand while visiting the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan in 2019, using it in large-scale cropping enterprises.
"On this tour, we saw large commercial farms successfully growing two-grain crops together," he said.
"Harvesting and separating different grain types was their biggest challenge, but most farms we saw had increased their total intercropped area over the past 10 years. We saw that intercropping had increased their farming system diversity and contributed to more sustainable and profitable farm businesses".
Canadian researchers are also exploring ways of getting the most out of forage intercropping.
Early trials with a mix of forage intercrop mixture of yellow sweet clover, Italian ryegrass, hairy vetch, and forage rape is grown with corn in 75-centimetre spacings gave an increase in the crude protein of the corn forage.
