Can specialist access equipment elevate your next project?

Coates' range of speciality equipment can safely and reliably provide access in some of the more challenging conditions. Picture courtesy of Almac.

Mobile elevated work platforms (MEWPs) are commonly used in industries like construction, landscaping, industrial maintenance and industrial cleaning, to allow for safe and efficient work at height. However, accessing some work environments requires an even greater degree of safety, stability and functionality than general access gear can offer.

According to Travis Heap, Product Specialist - Access, Scaffold & Material Handling, Coates' range of speciality equipment can safely and reliably provide access in some of the more challenging conditions.



"Specialist equipment might look similar to other general access gear, but its specification and use can be vastly different," he says.

Here's a quick look at when specialist access equipment is needed, and the types of equipment that can help you to get the job done.

When do you need specialist access equipment?

Specialist access equipment supports work in a variety of environments, including working at extreme heights; on steep slopes, rough and uneven terrain; and in tight and confined spaces.

"Lightweight and manoeuvrable spider booms can negotiate smaller access points and allow work to be performed on suspended slabs," Travis said.



"Coates also has ultra-booms in its fleet that can safely take you up as high as 56m."

Bi-levelling access technology has come a long way too.



"Traditionally, for spider booms to be levelled, they first had to travel on a sloping surface without tipping over. There also needed to be adequate space for the legs to be put down to manually level up," Travis said.

"Today, there are different types of equipment that level as you travel, improving stability and operator confidence, allowing work to be performed on surfaces that general access equipment can't withstand."

What specialist access equipment is available?

There are many different types of specialist access equipment available for hire in Australia, depending on your particular access needs. Here are some popular examples offered nationwide by Coates.

Athena 1090 (bi-levelling); Athena 870 BL (crawler) Scissor Lifts

The Athena scissor lifts thrive in extreme access situations, helping customers to work in locations that were previously only accessible by scaffolding. A collapsible and extendible platform for overhead transitioning make the Athena 870 well-suited to working under bridges, while dynamic levelling helps it to perform well on car park ramps. The highly compact Athena 1090 can self level on slopes up to 20 degrees on both axis. Both can be driven at full height, with automatic cut out if re-levelling is required.

Jibbi 1250 EVO

With a working height of 12.2m, the Jibbi tracked crawler telescopic boom safely and easily operates in rough terrain and on slopes up to 15 degrees in both front and sideways conditions. It features non-marking tracks with adjustable track width and secondary sensor guarding. And the design of the Jibbi 1250 EVO allows for a lateral variable outreach from 5.5 to 7.0m, depending on the operational conditions.

Using and choosing the right specialist access equipment

While specialist access equipment can be a game changer, all heavy equipment has limitations and is considered high risk.

"If you get caught out using the wrong access equipment or working in the wrong conditions, jobs can very quickly go south," says Travis.



"But as long as you understand what your equipment can safely do and use it accordingly, you will find new efficiencies and have better experiences working at height."

Choosing and using specialist access equipment is influenced by a variety of factors, like the work space that you need to access; your site terrain and ground conditions; the loads you need to lift; the suitability of your equipment for the tasks that need to be performed; and the maximum heights you need to reach.



Other considerations include: