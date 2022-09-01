The Land
Steers top at $2600 at NVLX Wodonga

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
September 1 2022 - 4:00am
Mark Tracey, Mighty Murray Homestead, Wirlinga, with son Angus and a mixed pen of steers which included his one Angus steer sold for $2105.

PRICES matched the current market at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange Wodonga on Thursday where steers topped at $2600.

