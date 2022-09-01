PRICES matched the current market at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange Wodonga on Thursday where steers topped at $2600.
A total of 1116 cattle were yarded which mainly consisted of weaner steers.
Brett Shea, Elders Albury, said due to more rain in August the cattle were still quite wintry but this was an advantage for buyers as there would now be quick weight gain seen.
"It's looking very positive looking to October - we expect a fair bit of growth between now and then," he said.
Mr Shea said there was a lot of strong local competition with buyers from northern Victoria and southern NSW with prices dearer than their last monthly sale at the beginning of August but on par with the current market.
"It's in line with what we've been seeing since mid-August," he said.
Weaner steers sold for $1040 to $2600 with good lines of black steers sold making more than the $2000 mark.
Lighter weaner heifers typically made $580 to $1780 while heavier heifers sold for $1500 to $2160.
Cows with calves made $2960 to $3640 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold for $2040.
Mark Tracey from Might Murray Homestead, Wirlinga, sold several lines of cattle due to flooding needing him to thin out his herd to the best of his steers and selling the odds and ends.
Mr Tracey's lines included the top priced steers, a pen of four Angus steers, 535kg, with Witherswood and Jarobee blood sold for $2600. The same vendor sold another six Angus steers, 445kg, for $2500.
Nick Taylor, Morven, sold 20 Angus steers, 318kg, with Androssan blood, for $2220 and Rosemount Angus, Nathalia, sold three Angus steers, 413kg, with Te Mania blood, for $2290.
In the Herefords Wantagong, Holbrook, sold five Hereford steers, 464kg, for $2360 and AH Odewahn Family Trust, Walla Walla, sold 15 Herefords, 439kg, for $2340.
A line of four Charolais-cross steers, 344kg, from J and E Schulz, Jindera, sold for $1910 and P and B Hindle, Bullioh, sold eight Speckle Park steers, 329kg, for $1900.
In the heifers R and R Baker, Tooma, sold 23 Angus heifers with Reiland blood, 346kg, for $2010 and J Russel, Barnawartha North, sold 12 Angus heifers, Witherswood and Dunoon blood, 370kg, for $1910.
A line of 18 Hereford heifers, 342kg, from Nixon Partners, Savernake, sold for $1870 while W and D Fergusson, Rennie, sold seven Angus/Santa Gertrudis heifers, 416kg, for $2000.
Several lines of cows with calves were also penned including a line of 6 Angus cows with calves from C Walsh, Barranduda, sold for $3640. The same vendor sold another two Angus cows with calves for $3360.
A line of four joined Angus heifers, due to calve in two months, from DKF Heywood and Sons, Everton, was sold for $2680.
Riverside Grazing, Wodonga, sold four PTIC Angus heifers for $2040.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
