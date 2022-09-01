The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Angus bulls on the Monaro created excited interest

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated September 5 2022 - 9:10pm, first published September 1 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced bull - Riccarda Brindley, Dylan Chique, Will Jennings, Hamish McGeoch, Adam Turnbull, Jim Litchfield and Ed Bradley.

A bull described by it's buyers as a 'herd improver' topped the sale today when the Litchfield family put 149 yearling and two year Angus bulls for their Hazeldean Spring bull sale today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.