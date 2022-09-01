A bull described by it's buyers as a 'herd improver' topped the sale today when the Litchfield family put 149 yearling and two year Angus bulls for their Hazeldean Spring bull sale today.
They had a one hundred percent clearance for a top price of $44,000 and sale average of $16,054.
The top price was paid for the two year old son of Hazeldean M182, Hazeldean R889 who weighed 878kg and was purchased in partnership by Riccardo Brindley and her son-in-law Dylan Chique, Brindstock Pty Ltd, Lucyvale, Victoria, and Adam Turnbull, Tom Groggin Station, Tom Groggin.
Mrs Brindley said she, her son-in-law Dylan Chique, and Adam Turnbull from Tom Groggin Station, were very impressed by the bull's good conformation and even spread of figures.
"He will be a herd improver,' she said.
"He has a good temperament and is well balanced for a big bull."
Mrs Brindley said she will be joining half of herd to their new sire through AI.
Mr Turnbull will also be spreading the bull's genetics through AI and said the use of AI is a fast way to improve the standard of his herd.
Their new sire prospect was described as having 'awesome capacity, plenty of grunt!'. And suitable for heifers.
Used in the Hazeldean stud in 2021, his figures indicated he was in the top six percent for 400 day, 600 day and eye muscle area, along with top nine percent for milk..
Speaking after the sale on behalf of the Litchfield family, Ed Bradley said the sale result reflected the good support the stud has had over many years from many loyal clients.
"We focus on producing quality bulls at reasonable prices for our strong base of commercial clients," Mr Bradley said.
"In view of the good season and exceptional prices for stock, we increased our offering this year by including a draft of yearling bulls, to keep the prices within the range of our client's budgets.
"We are in the business of helping them make money and want to see them buy bulls they can afford and are satisfied with."
The sale which was settled by Nutrien Cooma, was interfaced with AuctionsPlus through which platform 29 bulls were bought and the auctioneers were Peter Godbolt and Hamish McGeoch.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
