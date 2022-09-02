Seventy nine Angus bulls, two year old and 18 month old, were offered by the Lucas family for their annual spring sale at Killimcat Station, Brungle, today.
The sale finalises the celebration of 50 years of committed Angus breeding by the Lucas family, a very impressive record for the Australian beef industry..
Advertisement
Sale results:
75/79 sold
$44,000 top price
$16,440 average price
Return buyers, well aware of the productive capacity of the bulls, competed for their choice of the offering which Mark Lucas, co-principal described as among the best bulls of the breed for phenotype backed by impressive figures.
"We out an extra ten bulls for competition and are very pleased with the sale," he said.
"These bulls will breed the better calves for the industry."
He wrote in the sale catalogue - "The bulls offered have been specifically held over in their management groups for this sale. The rising two year old bulls received only minor silage/hay supplementation over summer/autumn to maintain ongoing skeletal growth and development - such development takes time but certainly prepares but certainly prepares bulls for their future service role far better than the increasingly popular heavy yearling weight bull scenario."
The top priced bull Reiland Sunset S343, by Ayrvale Powerful P22 and weighing 740kg, with a scrotal measurement of 41cm.
The 18 month old sire prospect was bought by SR and JR Turnbull, Holbrook, and was described as a bull who "is very hard to fault under both pedigree/performance and physical appearance."
He is top six percent for growth at +146 from a low +3.8 birthweight combines well with positive carcase data and positive fat."
The young sire prospect attracted Dick Turnbull's attention for his growth EBVs and carcase EBVs and positive fat.
"We will use him over heifers which are by bulls negative for fat and in our AI program they will improve the fat in our calves," Mr Turnbull said.
"He had great conformation and is a well grown young bull."
The sale was settled by Elders Tumut, held in conjunction with Nutrien and Interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Brian Leslie, DLS Rural, Shepparton, Victoria, was the guest auctioneer.
Advertisement
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.