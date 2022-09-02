The Land

Balranald's Glen Emu Station tops $16 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:17am, first published 6:16am
FarmBuy Real Estate
The 43,334 hectare Riverina pastoral property Glen Emu Station has sold at an Elders auction for $150.50/acre.

THE Riverina's Glen Emu Station has sold at an Elders auction for $150.50/acre, delivering a $16.1 million pay day on the 43,334 hectare (107,078 acre) pastoral property.

