National All Breeds Junior Heifer Show kicks off in Blayney | Photos

THE National All Breeds Junior Heifer Expo has made its return after a three year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Held at Blayney showgrounds from September 2-4, approximately 170 competitors from NSW and Queensland are participating in the three-day event.
Day one consisted on educational sessions including; embryo collection, donor management and programming recipient females, structure, bull assessment, tagging, paraders, show preparation, steer selection, animal health, pregnancy testing, marketing, clipping, and much more.
The clipping competition was held with four contests. Will van Gend of Llandillo Poll Herefords, The Lagoon was named the champion clipper.
Some competitors tried their skills out during an young auctioneer contest.
The Elders jackpot heifer competition, with the winner receiving $1000, will be officiated tonight at 7pm.
Tomorrow cattle classes will be in the morning, followed by junior judging in the afternoon. Paraders and the awards presentations will be on Sunday.
