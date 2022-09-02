The Land
Home/Studstock

Yulgilbar Clears 77 bull's with a new on-property average record set.

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated September 2 2022 - 9:34am, first published 7:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yulgilbar's Sidney Myer, Ed Myer, Brett Ellem with top buyer Matt Sargood, Tamba alongside Darren Perkins, George & Fuhrmann and auctioneer Inness Fahey.

Yulgilbar have achieved a new on-property record average at their 2022 production sale. The Santa Gertrudis stud cleared all 77 bull's within the draft to a new sale record average of $12,558 at the Broadwater Sales Complex on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.