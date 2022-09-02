Yulgilbar have achieved a new on-property record average at their 2022 production sale. The Santa Gertrudis stud cleared all 77 bull's within the draft to a new sale record average of $12,558 at the Broadwater Sales Complex on Friday.
After a successful year within industry competitions including the RAS Beef Challenge and RNA Paddock to Palate, the 32,000 acre Baryulgil based operation were able to extend on their 2022 accomplishments with a 100% clearance.
Advertisement
The sale topped at $45,000 by the first bull offered within the draft, Yulgilbar Royalty R118 sold to first time Queensland based stud buyer Matt Sargood from Drensmaine Santa Gertrudis, Tamba.
A son of Cardona Patterson P53 the 2year old Santa Gertrudis bull tested in the top 5% for it's breed at the 200, 400 and 600 day growth. With a 42centimeter Scrotal, the 795kilogram sort after bull attracted a high interest with several buyers from across the room throwing their hand in the air to take home the genetics on offer.
Mr Sargood was extremely impressed with the bull's sire Cardona Patteron P53,
"His sire Cardona Patterson is very consistent and has been doing a good job for Yulgilbar" said Mr Sargood.
"I'm pleased with my purchase today, his a double P bull, has a tight sheath with a tight coat and alot of mass."
"He will go nicely into our stud {Drensmaine Santa Gertrudis} and will be used with our stud females."
Yulgilbar Rayban RO26 sold for $40,000 to SG & WJ Ferguson, Nobby being the second highest bull on the day. With a 19-200D, 31-400D and 39-600Day weight estimated breeding value, the son of Cardona Patterson ranked in the top 10% of its breed for the 200,400 and 600day weights.
The sale was officially opened by Ed Myer, son of Yulgilbar owner Sidney Myer before the auction began.
Mr Sidney Myer was "very pleased" with the results that came from the sale.
"Today's sale has been a great outcome and in the process we achieved the studs equal highest price for a bull that we have sold at Yulgilbar being $45,000."
"The real thing that we are proud of today is the Yulgilbar genetics were through that bull {top priced bull} and much of the offering within the draft, that's what's important to us, our market and our buyers."
Volume buyer Twin Hills Cattle Co, Clermont purchased 7 bulls to an average of $16,857 and top of $32,000 for Yulgilbar Rambo RO84.
Tim Kirkwood, Clermont also walked away with 7 bulls for a top of $18,000 from the sale, the Queensland based buyer averaged $12,571.
Arrabury Pastroal Company put together a sale draft of 6 bulls to a $9,333 average and $16,000 top.
It was the first Yulgilbar production bull sale under newly appointed General Manager, Brett Ellem since previous manager Rob Sinnamon had handed over the reins and it will be a day to remember for Brett and wife Lucy Ellem.
After being apart of the Yulgilbar team for over 15 years, Mr Ellem described the sale result as "outstanding".
Advertisement
"Todays result was the icing on the cake after a successful year for the Yulgilbar stud."
"We had unbelievable support from repeat buyers today and it gives us confidence to know that our cattle are doing the job for the those operations."
"As we lead into next year it will be business as usual for us, our steers will be back in the mix again and our bull line up is even more impressive with Yulgilbar lines and genetics once again on offer."
The sale was covered by George & Fuhrmann, Casino with auctioneer Innes Fahey taking bids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.