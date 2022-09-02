TRIGGER Vale's Andrew Bouffler was overwhelmed by the support at their Poll Merino and White Suffolk ram sale at Lockhart on Friday.
There was an overall sale average of $3057 where 227 of 240 Poll Merino rams were sold to a top of $23,000 and $3292 average while all 92 White Suffolk rams on offer were sold to a top of $5000 and average of $2478.
Mr Bouffler said he was really happy with the result but said one of the biggest joys was the strong support from a mix of long term clients and about 15 to 20 new clients which was exciting to see.
"It was a new record top which we're excited about and very proud of," he said.
Mr Bouffler said the real joy was that the sale average only went up by about $100 with top rams available for around the $2000 mark which was important with the stud having a strong commercial focus and keeping rams affordable for clients.
The top priced Poll Merino ram was Trigger Vale 673, sold for $23,000 to Gunnegalderie Merinos, Wellington.
The ram ranked in the top five per cent for yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD), yearling fat depth (YFAT), weaning rate (WR), early breech wrinkle (EBWR) and on the dual purpose index (DP+), as well as the top 10 per cent for yearling weight (YWT).
Mr Bouffler said the ram had everything and was the third best ram of the year, only sold because they already had two of its brothers.
"He's got carcase, fat and muscle growth and mules free with beautiful stylish nourished wool," he said.
"10 years ago I didn't think I'd be breeding something so good in both aspects."
In the White Suffolks Mr Bouffler said they were the biggest surprise.
"They sold outstanding through the whole sale," he said.
Mr Bouffler said while Trigger Vale is mainly focused on breeding rams for commercial clients he was happy to see four of the rams going to studs.
"The pointy end of the rams deserve to go to stud duties," he said.
The top priced White Suffolk ram was Trigger Vale 1165 sold for $5000 to Maryvale.
The ram was ranked in the top five per cent for intra-muscular fat (IMF), shear force at five days (SHEARF5) and lamb eating quality (LEQ).
Mr Bouffler said there was no surprises this ram was top with it being so balanced.
The sale was conducted by Elders and H. Francis and Co and interfaced with AuctionsPlus. Elders agents Matt Tinkler and Harry Cozens were auctioneers for the Poll Merinos while Alex Croker, H. Francis and Co Wagga Wagga, auctioned the White Suffolks.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
