Applying appropriate late winter fallow herbicides, ahead of sowing summer crops, is an important option for the control of Feathertop Rhodes grass (Chloris virgata), a difficult to control summer crop and summer fallow weed.
However, researchers point out for effective control, a combination of control options is advocated.
Perhaps the main reason Feathertop Rhodes grass (FTR), an annual summer growing grass, is such a problem is because of its tolerance to glyphosate, especially once past the small seedling stage.
Double knock with paraquat following glyphosate has also commonly not worked well for this weed.
Research conducted by the Northern Grain Alliance, led by Linda Bailey, Branko Duric (now NSW DPI), Rachel Norton, Denielle Smith, Lawrie Price and Richard Daniel, showed how effective some preemergent herbicides can be in controlling the weed.
Four trials conducted in the Darling Downs (Nandi, Springvale, St Ruth and Dalby) highlighted Dual Gold (S-metolachlor) and Valor (flumioxazin) as providing excellent control when applied to pre-weed emergence in July and August.
Linda Bailey and colleagues highlight that Dual Gold is registered for residual control of FTR prior to planting a wide range of summer crops and also in fallow situations, with minimal plant-back constraints.
A new use pattern also allows for a top-up application in sorghum after crop emergence.
Valor, applied at rates for residual control, is registered in summer fallow but is also an option prior to planting several summer crops.
Plant-back periods following Valor application apply for some summer crops, hence the importance of checking the label. In addition, Valor can also provide residual control of a range of difficult to control broadleaf weeds such as flaxleaf fleabane and common sowthistle, plus others.
Results from a trial south of Dalby, highlighted the importance of late winter fallow applications for a weed that can emerge under cold conditions.
At this site, more than 150 FTR seedlings per square metre emerged in the no control treatments.
Excellent control was achieved from either Dual Gold 1 litre per hectare or Valor 210 grams hectare, applied at the end of July or at the end of August as single applications.
Both Dual Gold and Valor reduced seedling FTR counts by more than 97 per cent when assessed shortly after planting and between 90-99pc when assessed three weeks after planting. In contrast, Dual Gold only applied at planting reduced FTR by 52-74pc.
The most consistent control was when winter fallow treatments were "topped up" with Dual Gold 1 L/ha at planting. All combinations provided more than 98pc control.
The authors stress that an integrated management approach is needed for FTR control.
There are no silver bullets for easy management. Some of the features of the weed help control strategies. Seed set prevention is a key strategy.
Seed is relatively short-lived (seven to 12 months), irrespective of burial depth, indicating few seeds carryover to a second year.
Seed mainly germinates from the soil surface (zero to two centimetres depth).
Large weeds (greater than 10cm, tillering or with seed heads) are difficult to kill with knockdown herbicides.
Small, actively growing weeds (less than 5cm, pre-tillering) are best targeted for post-emergence herbicides.
Double-knock tactic is effective when using a Group A herbicide followed by a Group L herbicide (e.g. paraquat).
The knock interval should be at least seven days for maximum effectiveness.
Adding residual herbicides to the second knock may improve Group L knockdown.
Other control options include controlling escapees and survivors with spot herbicide as soon as noticed. Strategic tillage, to bury seed or control large plants, has a role.
Increasing crop competitiveness is important.
This can involve variety selection, narrow row spacings and high crop populations where possible.
Crops that allow the use of grass-active Group A ('fops' and 'dims') herbicides offer alternatives to glyphosate and offer herbicide group rotation.
Fops appear better than dims.
Further details of this ongoing research can be found in the paper, Managing problem summer grass weeds with pre-emergents, on the Northern Alliance website www.nga.org.au
