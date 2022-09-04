Ally and Dave Thomson were hard at it on Monday, spreading urea by air tractor on their 210-hectare canola crop just north of Narrabri.
They were hoping to beat the forecast rain for Tuesday.
The Thomsons had already applied 100 kilograms a hectare of nitrogen, but after discussion with their agronomist, they took the punt on a further 150kg/ha, which would "guarantee their crop".
Mr Thomson said urea prices had eased back to $1200/tonne but still were hard to take compared to $600/t 12 months ago.
"Our inputs are high, but the season is with us," he said. "But what we put in is what we get out. Our canola is looking pretty good."
The Thomsons were using Exact Aviation's two 502 air tractors, which can spread loads of 1100kg a run. They estimated it would take 27 or 28 runs to get the crop covered, and it would only take two hours to complete the job.
Mr Thomson was unloading the bulk urea, trucked up from Newcastle that morning, into his chaser bin, which then augered the urea into the plane filling unit. They plan to spread more urea next week on Lancer and Hellfire wheat crops.
Exact Aviation's chief pilot and owner, Angus Ashby, said work in the past four weeks had significantly improved. He said farmers were seeking applications of herbicide and fungicide for their wheat crops to battle broadleaf weeds and rust.
"While the price of nitrogen is pretty up there, there are many hoping to give their crops a further boost."
Mr Ashby said areas west of Burren Junction were still battling the wet conditions, and this would significantly delay the growth of crops.
"East of Burren Junction to the Newell highway is doing much better, and there are some pretty handy crops coming along," he said.
Mr Ashby said a number of canola crops were experiencing problems that needed applications of fungicide, and farmers were also strategically spraying an insecticide to prevent aphid outbreaks.
Mr Thomson said this harvest, the canola crop would be windrowed.
"Last year, we headed it as it stood, but the canola wouldn't die," he said. "We kept hitting green spots, which played with the header."
