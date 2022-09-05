Ballatherie Merinos clear all 319 rams

Merino rams bred in the pastoral country by Mark Peters, Ballatherie Merino stud, Hillston, attracted repeat buyers to the on-property sale held last Friday, when 319 rams were penned for auction, for a complete clearance.
Plain bodied and upstanding sheep with good carcase attributes and carrying a heavy cutting, long-stapled fleece are what the woolgrowers in the pastoral districts appreciate - and they returned to Ballatherie to fulfil the replacement sire requirements.
Sale summary:
319/319 rams sold
Top price - $6250
Average price - $2191.85
The top priced ram was purchased by Robert and Alison Glenn, Edward Park Pastoral Co, Moulamein, and they were assisted by their sheep breeding consultant Colin McCrabb.
Weighing 113kg, the ram G-440 had a fleece which measured 19micron, with a standard deviation of 4.0 and comfort factor of 98.55pc.
The ram was included in a draft of eight rams which averaged $4125.
Volume buyers were prominent and included Kyella Farming Co., Gunbar, who bought 10 rams (average price $1140): ES Harding and Co, Condobolin, who selected a draft of 12 rams (average price $1047) and MRA Merowie, Hillston, who took 15 rams home (average price $2710.).
The sale was settled by Nutrien, Deniliquin, with Rick Power the auctioneer.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
