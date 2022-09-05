The Land
Ballatherie Merinos clear all 319 rams

By Stephen Burns
Updated September 5 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:00am
With the top priced ram - Ballatherie sheep classer Stephen Chalmers, Ballatherie stud master Mark Peters, buyers Alison and Robert Glenn, Moulamein, and Colin McCrabb, sheep breeding consultant for the Glenn family. Photo: supplied

Merino rams bred in the pastoral country by Mark Peters, Ballatherie Merino stud, Hillston, attracted repeat buyers to the on-property sale held last Friday, when 319 rams were penned for auction, for a complete clearance.

