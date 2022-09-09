SPRING is here, the pear tree is covered in blossom and the scent of a late flowering daphne fills the air.
It's a heavenly time to be gardening but it can be overwhelming when you see the gazillion things that need doing. If you suffer similarly, here are some tips I've acquired that help me keep the garden looking its best without breaking my back or the bank.
Advertisement
Keep a weeding fork, secateurs and gloves in a handy bucket. This piece of advice has saved me more time, possibly, than any other so I'm putting it first. If I only have five minutes I can weed or prune without wasting energy wondering where to start or searching for the right tool.
Related reading:
Make a compost heap. I compost all our kitchen and garden waste and always have, apart from meaty leftovers which my dog gobbles, and perennial weeds and woody material which I burn when it's allowed.
Compost keeps the earthworms that build healthy soil wiggling and helps retain soil moisture, I spread it during winter and start new heaps in spring.
Learn about propagation. Start with a geranium stem in a glass of water and watch it form roots. Find out how and when to take cuttings from shrubs and perennials, using your compost as potting mix. You save a fortune and it's fun and rewarding.
Make your own fertiliser. You can make liquid manure or weed tea, the method is the same. Put a few cowpats, or shovelfuls of sheep droppings or weeds in a bucket, cover with water (and a lid to keep insects at bay) and leave for two weeks. Strain off the liquid, dilute it ten to one and use within a few days. Brilliant for seedlings and pots.
Join a local gardening group. It's a wonderful way of sharing knowledge - and plants - and making friends. Garden Clubs of Australia (www.gardenclubs.org.au) Australian Plants Society (austplants.com.au) and Landcare (www.landcareaustralia.org.au) all have local groups, or ask your local council about local community gardens.
Understand your local climate, your water supply and your soil and you're half way there.
Likewise, get to know your plants and the different ways they grow: trees, shrubs, climbers; herbaceous annuals, biennials and perennials; bulbs. Look at what grows locally. When buying a plant, read the label (what it says, not just the price). Don't fight nature by trying to grow plants that aren't suitable for your district.
Plant a tree - or two, or five- every winter. Plant deciduous trees for summer shade and winter sun and evergreens for shelter and as windbreaks.
Divide your space. This immediately makes your garden look bigger: you can't see everything at once. Another trick is to put big leaves at the front graduating to small at the back - this makes the planting look deeper.
Lastly, keep a record. Your garden will live for ever in your humblest notes and simplest photos.
Bathurst Spring Spectacular (www.bathurstgardenclub.org.au) is on October 29 and 30 and costs $20 a person. There are 10 town and country gardens, plus the Monster Plant Stall on the Saturday (October 29).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.