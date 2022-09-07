Meanwhile, we're still no wiser on how we're going to better staff the winter grains harvest, or the summer vegetable and fruit picking season, or how to help the many sheep producers who are skipping crutching so they stand a better chance of being able to lock in a shearer later in the year, to flag a few obvious areas where labour shortfalls are not just hurting agriculture, but creating flow-on effects that hinder revenue and increase cost of living.