Finding the right people to fill a range of roles is an urgent challenge, not just for agriculture, but for most industries right now, hence last week's Jobs Summit in Canberra.
The good news is, there is one sector that really has so far benefitted from the much-hyped event - that being the plethora of oxygen sucking, headline grabbing (but otherwise redundant) phrases.
Not following? Well, we've decided to "unpack" the conference highlights here so we could "underpin" your sense of just how great a success the summit actually was in one short read.
For instance, we know the event was a success because they achieved stuff like finding "common ground" around how "better to embed employment" while building "concrete steps" and developing some great "takeaways". In fact, there were "36 concrete areas of action that will happen this year", according to one news report.
We also think there might be a boost coming for the equine sector, as there was lots of talk about "spurring on additional workforce participation", but we're not clear on exactly what that means.
However, we do know there'll be lots of "pathways". Afterall, all those concrete steps had to be part of something larger, otherwise how would we get anywhere.
So, "let's harness the transition to its full advancement" as we all "move forward together".
"At its core is the goal to shift the dial", as we "future-proof" the country's workforce.
At the end of the day, or conference, it was all about "having a seat at the table", as everybody kept reminding the leader of the Opposition, Peter Dutton. Otherwise, how can you be "at the frontline" of the "far-reaching reform"?
Meanwhile, we're still no wiser on how we're going to better staff the winter grains harvest, or the summer vegetable and fruit picking season, or how to help the many sheep producers who are skipping crutching so they stand a better chance of being able to lock in a shearer later in the year, to flag a few obvious areas where labour shortfalls are not just hurting agriculture, but creating flow-on effects that hinder revenue and increase cost of living.
It seems the "unprecedented" high food prices may remain, as the newly formed working groups "fast-track progress" on this pressing issue, and hopefuly "leaves no-one behind" with their "productivity-boosting reforms".
