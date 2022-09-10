Young judges tested their skills at the Rabobank National Merino Show and Sale, Dubbo, on August 24 and 25 during the junior judging competition where they judged one class of dual purpose Merino ewes.
Taking out the champion spot in the open section was 20-year-old George Sinclair, stud groom at Australian Food and Agriculture, Deniliquin.
Advertisement
Mr Sinclair grew up on the family farm near Alexandria with predominantly first-cross ewes which was where his passion for sheep began.
Currently working within the Poll Boonoke stud, Mr Sinclair said he had many industry leading experts around him which helped to develop his skills.
"I have always loved sheep and being able to work with blokes like Forbes Murdoch and Chris Bowman, they really got me keen on the Merinos," he said.
"They showed me what to look at and what to point out.
"The interest in sheep has always been there."
He had competed at various local shows around Deniliquin and Hay, but this was the first major win although he had placed third in the meat sheep judging at this year's NSW State Sheep Show, Dubbo, in May.
Related reading:
Next year Mr Sinclair will attend the Marcus Oldham College, Vic, to help put theory to his practical knowledge with the eventual plan being to take over the family property.
In the school section, Kinross Wolaroi School student Ed Southwell, Orange, took the tri-coloured ribbon.
With a father that is an agricultural consultant and a sheep classer, Mr Southwell said he had been around sheep his whole life.
Currently in year 10, Mr Southwell had been a part of the Kinross sheep team for about three years.
"I joined the sheep team as a lot of my mates were in it, and it was a good experience and opportunity to further immerse myself in the industry," Mr Southwell said.
"I also love showing sheep as a side interest and this was a good opportunity to do more of that," he said.
The dream for Mr Southwell would be to own and operate a fine wool merino stud with his father.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.